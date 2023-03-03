Open in App
Brunswick County, NC
Star News

Meet Southport's Major League Baseball prospect, plus Five Guys

By Wilmington StarNews,

4 days ago

Yes, there's more development coming to Brunswick County. But that's not all that came out in coverage last week.

In this week's top story, Brunswick County reporter Jamey Cross has the details about a proposed housing complex located between Belville and Leland. The plans are drawing ire from those who live around the development. Learn more by checking out the link in this week's newsletter.

In other news, Cross has the details on a popular burger chain coming to Shallotte. Brunswick County reporter Renee Spencer has a first look at a marina on the Calabash River and how a sewer service agreement between Southport and Brunswick County could impact residents. Then sports reporter Michael Cuneo profiles South Brunswick baseball player Walker Jenkins, who is a projected top Major League Baseball draft pick.

As always, if you have story ideas, email Brunswick County reporters Renee Spencer at rspencer@gannett.com and Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

Have a great week!

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Meet Southport's Major League Baseball prospect, plus Five Guys

