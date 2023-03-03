Open in App
Akron, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron man charged in relation to December fatal shooting in Kenmore

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal,

4 days ago
  • Johnson's godbrother found Johnson after checking the house because the family hadn't heard from him in a few days.
  • Christopher Jones is charged with aggravated murder in relation to Johnson's death. He's already in the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges.

A man has been charged in relation to the shooting of a man who was found dead in a Kenmore home in December.

Eddie Johnson III, 42, of Akron was found shot to death on Dec. 18 in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW in Kenmore. His cause of death was ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, Christopher Jones, 30, of Akron was charged with aggravated murder, an unspecified felony, in relation to Johnson's death.

Jones was arraigned Friday morning. According to Summit County jail records, he's been in jail since Feb. 14 on charges of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and a parole violation.

Kenmore shooting:Man found shot to death on 29th Street in Kenmore

The person who called police said the man was his godbrother. The caller said he was checking on him at the request of the caller’s mother and godmother after the man hadn’t been seen in a few days.

The caller, who said the man’s door appeared to be forced open, found the man, who was lying on the floor dead, and called police.

In 2010, Jones was found guilty of robbery with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and sentenced to four years in prison. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to robbery, a third-degree felony, in relation to a June 2020 incident on Frederick Boulevard in West Akron and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Jones is currently in jail on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, with a $50,000 bond for a Feb. 14 incident on Colonial Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood; and a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, for an incident involving a vehicle that happened sometime between July and August 2022 on Laffer Avenue in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.

