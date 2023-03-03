Open in App
Anaheim, CA
MyArkLaMiss

Rebel Wilson reveals she was banned from Disneyland for a bathroom selfie

By Christine Samra,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VmGY_0l6V9lG900

(KTLA) – Actress Rebel Wilson seems to have gotten into a little bit of trouble while at the Happiest Place on Earth.

She revealed to Hasan Minhaj on “The Daily Show” that she got banned from the Anaheim theme park for 30 days because she took a photo in a secret bathroom. That apparently is a huge no-no for Disneyland.

“They called me up and said, ‘Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’ll be filming a movie or something?'” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGwa0_0l6V9lG900

The “Pitch Perfect” star said she told them June would be ideal.

“That’s how I know you’re a celebrity,” laughed Minhaj who was serving as guest host on the satirical news program

“Disneyland has like Met Gala rules, where they’re like ‘no photos here,’ but then you break it and they’re like ‘look, we have to punish you, but looking at your Google calendar, what month works for you?'” he joked.

Wilson also revealed there are Disneyland “gangs” out there. She explained they consist of adults with names like the White Rabbits or Children of Thanos, and they wear matching vests and walk around the resort “doing gang stuff.”

Apparently, one initiation into the gang was to steal the apple from the Snow White Ride. Wilson said that it happened so much, officials changed the apple into a hologram.

“Don’t ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say,” she said tersely.

It’s no mistake she’s a big fan of the park.

In February, Wilson got engaged to her beau Ramona Agruma in Disneyland. The couple started dating in 2021 and made it official on Instagram in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess,” she said in the post.

Wilson did not say when she took the bathroom selfie that led to her future ban from the park, nor did she reveal where the restroom was located.

