Iowa Deer Classic brings thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to Des Moines

By Griffin Wright,

4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Deer Classic is back at the Iowa Events Center this weekend. The trade show features booths from all types of outdoors and hunting businesses and anywhere from 15,000-20,000 people are expected to attend.

One local business that has been at the show since it started is Archery Field Sports.

Mark Wagner, the Manager of Archery Field Sports, said that as a local business, he sees regular customers at the Deer Classic.

“What’s really cool for us is being able to work hand in hand with the customers. People they come in year after year,” Wagner said.

Wagner said that his father started Archer Field Sports and he has been attending the Iowa Deer Classic since it first started.

“I remember when it first started there wasn’t nowhere near the number of vendors that are here now and it’s grown tremendously. Everything from the shoot that’s going on now to all the different booths and displays the actual products have changed over the years,” Wagner said.

The Iowa Deer Classic runs Friday 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Iowa Deer Classic website .

