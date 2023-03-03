Luxury Home of the Week: A serene Nantucket estate for $11.95 million

35 Burnell St. is on the market boasts airy living spaces and a saltwater pool.

The home is by architectural firm Emeritus and Courtney Hanig Interiors. ©Jane Beiles

This week’s luxury home pick will have you dreaming of the summer season.

Located in Siasconset on Nantucket, 35 Burnell St.’s amenities include airy living spaces, a saltwater pool, and custom millwork. The home is by architectural firm Emeritus and Courtney Hanig Interiors, and is listed for $11,950,000. It measures 6,359 square feet across three levels with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

The Yates Team of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

A two-story foyer welcomes visitors with a glass staircase, Dutch lap walls, and custom-stained hardwood floors. The accompanying two-story living area includes a family room with a gas fireplace and a kitchen showing off a large island with a Michelangelo marble countertop. This space also features custom ceiling millwork with beams and v-groove, more Dutch lap walls, and sliding doors to a bluestone patio and backyard.

The dining room features an elegant vaulted ceiling, direct access to a covered back porch, and a wet bar offering a mini refrigerator and wine cooler.

Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms, all with built-in bookshelves, a walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Only one, however, features a westward-facing deck.

Down on the lower level, there’s a recreation room and two additional ensuite bedrooms — both with bay windows, and one with an adjacent bunk room featuring a built-in bench and playful green paint job. This level also features backyard access, a radiant-heated porcelain floor, and plenty of storage space.

But the luxury doesn’t stop outdoors. On the landscaped half-acre lot, there’s a saltwater pool and hot tub with a bluestone deck and walkway, mature trees offering privacy, a bluestone patio, and back porch with a fireplace, seating, and table perfect for al fresco dining.