Open in App
Nantucket, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Luxury Home of the Week: A serene Nantucket estate for $11.95 million

By Megan O'Brien,

4 days ago

35 Burnell St. is on the market boasts airy living spaces and a saltwater pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POZYM_0l6V7tHz00
The home is by architectural firm Emeritus and Courtney Hanig Interiors. ©Jane Beiles

This week’s luxury home pick will have you dreaming of the summer season.

Located in Siasconset on Nantucket, 35 Burnell St.’s amenities include airy living spaces, a saltwater pool, and custom millwork. The home is by architectural firm Emeritus and Courtney Hanig Interiors, and is listed for $11,950,000. It measures 6,359 square feet across three levels with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

The Yates Team of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

A two-story foyer welcomes visitors with a glass staircase, Dutch lap walls, and custom-stained hardwood floors. The accompanying two-story living area includes a family room with a gas fireplace and a kitchen showing off a large island with a Michelangelo marble countertop. This space also features custom ceiling millwork with beams and v-groove, more Dutch lap walls, and sliding doors to a bluestone patio and backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFoaW_0l6V7tHz00
. – Drone Home Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsuUi_0l6V7tHz00
. – ©Jane Beiles

The dining room features an elegant vaulted ceiling, direct access to a covered back porch, and a wet bar offering a mini refrigerator and wine cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipE2s_0l6V7tHz00
. – ©Jane Beiles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRLgM_0l6V7tHz00
. – ©Jane Beiles

Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms, all with built-in bookshelves, a walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Only one, however, features a westward-facing deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lygbV_0l6V7tHz00
. – Drone Home Media

Down on the lower level, there’s a recreation room and two additional ensuite bedrooms — both with bay windows, and one with an adjacent bunk room featuring a built-in bench and playful green paint job. This level also features backyard access, a radiant-heated porcelain floor, and plenty of storage space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHLex_0l6V7tHz00
. – ©Jane Beiles

But the luxury doesn’t stop outdoors. On the landscaped half-acre lot, there’s a saltwater pool and hot tub with a bluestone deck and walkway, mature trees offering privacy, a bluestone patio, and back porch with a fireplace, seating, and table perfect for al fresco dining.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cheapest Cape houses sold in 2022 were unique or tear-downs. Plus, the problem with condos
Mashpee, MA15 hours ago
This Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Beach House Comes With Its Own Lighthouse
Barnstable, MA1 day ago
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Feb. 26 - March 5
Yarmouth, MA2 days ago
Endangered whales close Cape Cod Canal
Bourne, MA1 day ago
Mass. has 2 of the best coastal small towns in America, according to USA Today readers
Marblehead, MA4 days ago
Police: Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rock jetty in New Bedford Harbor
Fairhaven, MA3 hours ago
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Presence of endangered right whales in Cape Cod Canal shuts down vessel traffic
Bourne, MA2 days ago
Last of state-run free COVID testing sites to close
Everett, MA1 day ago
4 residents dead after COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Cod nursing home
Yarmouth, MA3 days ago
COVID outbreak at South Yarmouth nursing home leaves 5 dead, over 90 infected
Yarmouth, MA1 day ago
Masters of Engineering Management student Ifeoluwa Adeleye dies
Dartmouth, MA1 day ago
Fairhaven ‘Homeless’ Beach Camper Responds to Neighbor Complaints
Fairhaven, MA6 days ago
Brian J. Donnelly, 76
Boston, MA4 days ago
Man allegedly had loaded gun in New Bedford trampoline park
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
The Filthy and Disheartening Truth About New Bedford
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Friends and Family Are Rallying Behind a New Bedford Mom Who Lost Everything to the Sagamore Street Fire
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
Elderly couple found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Plymouth
Plymouth, MA6 hours ago
Southeastern Massachusetts teen accused in alleged illegal vape distribution scheme targeting students
Plymouth, MA2 days ago
Three arrested in New Bedford carjacking, including juvenile female, Washington D.C. man
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Death of Swansea man determined to be homicide as those who were close to him want answers
Swansea, MA10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy