Philadelphia, PA
Outsider.com

Micah Parsons Can’t Resist, Weighs in on A.J. Brown’s Beef With JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Suzanne Halliburton,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14suSj_0l6V54j700
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The feud between A.J. Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting crazy. And now comes Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons grabbing some popcorn and encouraging all of it.

You could say Micah Parsons would want it all to burn down, judging by his pile-on tweet. Want to know who isn’t contributing? Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry. He’s kept his head down since the defensive holding call against him help set up the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning field goal. That was all the way back on Feb. 12.

Mainly, this is all being pushed by Smith-Schuster, who was the beneficiary of the holding call against Bradberry. Rather than focusing solely on that Lombardi, the Chiefs wideout is creating mischief. Earlier this week, Smith-Schuster posted a salty video clip mocking the Eagles. (Of course, no one has heard of taking the high road). And yes, the Philadelphia fans discovered said clip. Target initiated.

Eagles Nation tweeted: “This skit from JuJu Smith-Schuster mocking the #Eagles including AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, James Bradberry, and the entire team in general seems to be what set off AJ Brown’s retaliatory tweets towards Juju.”

So Micah Parsons Saw Smith-Schuster/Brown Social Feud and Wanted to Jump In

And we’re assuming Micah Parsons also noted Brown answering the taunt in public, then with a private jab to Smith-Schuster.

A.J. Brown tweeted: “You really need to find you somebody else to play with. Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up.” And then he sent a DM to Schuster-Smith, telling him “You better go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f–king w me.”

Most of these tweets no longer exist. It’s probably because someone sane suggested that the delete button can be your friend. But thanks to this invention called the screen shot, the tweet disasters live on forever.

And that’s when Micah Parsons jumped in. He apparently wanted to spice up his newsfeed, which was filled with opinions about rappers along with a wildlife video. The Cowboys linebacker leaned on a Kevin Hart gif to get his point across as he quote tweeted a collage of screen shots.

Good choice don’t you think? But do you think this feud continues past Friday? Or are all the participants ready to move to another off-season topic? Just remember there are 55 before the draft and 153 days til the first NFL preseason game.

We’re ready.

