Thin Mints are Western Washington's favorite Girl Scout cookies

Data: Girl Scouts of Western Washington; Chart: Axios Visuals

The newest Girl Scout cookie may be sold out — but you can still pick up our region's longstanding favorites, including Thin Mints and Samoas, in person and online.

By the numbers: Last year, Thin Mints and Samoas together made up half of Girl Scout cookies sold in Western Washington, according to data the local organization provided to Axios.

Thin Mints comprised 28% of all Girl Scout cookies sold locally.

Samoas, meanwhile, made up 22% of all Western Washington sales.

The big picture: We're not unique in our preference for those two cookies.

Girl Scouts of the USA wrote in an emailed statement that, although it doesn't track the national popularity of individual flavors in detail, Thin Mints and Samoas (also known as Caramel deLites) "tend to compete for the top spot year after year."

Yes, but: We lean slightly harder into the two varieties than cookie eaters in the Minneapolis area, for instance. There, the love is spread more evenly between different boxes, according to our colleagues at Axios Twin Cities .

Be smart: Across Western Washington, in-person sales of Girl Scout cookies start today at booths outside retail stores and will run through March 19, Girl Scouts of Western Washington told Axios.