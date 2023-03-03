Open in App
Pocatello, ID
KIFI Local News 8

3 things to do this weekend – March 3, 2023

By Zach Glancy,

4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Tomorrow will be your last chance to check out the Labelle Lake Ice Palace. They say this season has been the longest for them yet. Adult tickets cost $18.

2. The Idaho Bridal Fair returns to Pocatello tomorrow showcasing everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding, honeymoon and future. The fair runs from 9 am to 2 pm at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello.

3. The 5th annual Jackson Hole Food and Wine Winter Fest continues today. The festival is going on in the Teton Village, offering a unique variety of food, wine and cocktails and giving participants the chance meet the chefs and wine makers. Tomorrow is the final day of the event.

