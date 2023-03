The city of Surprise has completed the work to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Litchfield Road and Soledad Street.

The traffic signal will be activated in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 7.

The new traffic signal will flash red for the first 48 hours before transitioning to normal operation by approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Motorists should be mindful of this traffic control change and treat the flashing red lights the same as a four-way intersection with stop signs.