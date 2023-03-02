Open in App
Woodbury County, IA
KCAU 9 News

Federal lawsuit filed against Woodbury County Sheriff; Former inmate claims mistreatment

By Laigha Anderson,

4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging mistreatment at the hands of employees at the Woodbury County Jail for $1.5 million.

Marvin Hildreth pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2022 . He alleged that in an incident that took place in 2021, actions by jail staff led to serious injury at the hands of other inmates. His suit named both the Woodbury County Jail, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, and several individual deputies as defendants in the case.

“I want reimbursed for medical fees from July 22, 2021, from UnityPoint Health and compensated for the pain and suffering of living every day in fear of correction officers ‘making mistakes’ (sic) allowing me to be assaulted,” he wrote in his request for relief.

Hildreth alleged in his suit that the mistreatment caused him to take a plea deal to avoid the mistreatment.

Lawsuit claims Sioux Falls breaking ADA law

Hildreth said that he was taken to UnityPoint hospital in 2021 when he said he had bruising to his face, a busted lip, cracked teeth and loss of vision in one of his eyes as the rest of what other inmates did to him.

The inmates allegedly attacked Hildreth inside his cell while he was laying down on his bed. The inmates allegedly used the handles of toilet plungers as weapons to beat Hildreth.

At one point, Hildreth said he met with a mental health professional while at UnityPoint hospital. Hildreth told the professional he was paranoid about being harmed in his cell and the professional told Hildreth he was becoming “institutionalized.”

In addition, Hildreth claimed that the Woodbury County Jail violated his freedom of religion by not allowing a pastor on his approved visiting list to visit him.

Unity Point to merge with New Mexico-based health system

Hildreth alleged in his filings that he tried filing grievances, but there was little response. He also alleged that at one point he was told “sorry we did that to you” in a way that he found to be sarcastic. According to the filing, the Iowa ombudsman was contacted and substantiated his claims.

During his contact with the ombudsman, Hildreth said that jail staff opened his mail from the ombudsman and were later told not to do this, though he alleged that it continues. After this occurred, Hildreth said he was retaliated against by staff.

As of yet, Woodbury County has not filed a response to the suit.

