NCAA Selection Sunday 2023: Date, schedule, TV times, and more

Another year of NCAA Selection Sunday is fast approaching, which is sure to cause absolute mayhem for the millions prepared to bust out their March Madness brackets this season. But for as many of those who can’t wait for Selection Sunday, there are just as many who are looking for more information for one of the biggest days in college basketball.

What is NCAA Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is an annual event that determines which 68 college basketball teams qualify for the NCAA Division I March Madness tournament and which teams just missed the cut. This is when all the March Madness brackets take shape as we learn which teams have the top seed in their section, going from the first seed all the way to the 16th.

When is NCAA Selection Sunday?

This year’s NCAA Selection Sunday will be on Sunday, March 12, 2023. This is one day earlier than last season’s Selection Sunday event, but it always takes place on Sunday, as you might have guessed.

What time does NCAA Selection Sunday start?

The 2023 men’s bracket of NCAA Selection Sunday will be revealed on March 12, at 6 PM ET, on CBS. This is followed by the women’s bracket, which is revealed at 8 PM ET on ESPN during a special Selection Show airing.

How to watch NCAA Selection Sunday

To watch NCAA Selection Sunday on March 12:

For the men’s selection, tune into CBS or Paramount Plus from 6 PM ET.

For the women’s selection, tune into ESPN, WatchESPN, or ESPN+ from 8 PM ET.

For a cable-free way to watch ESPN, try out Sling TV . Better yet, if you time it right, you can get their 7 day free trial and watch NCAA Selection Sunday for free.

What cable channel is NCAA Selection Sunday on?

This year’s NCAA Selection Sunday will be on CBS for the men’s bracket and ESPN for the women’s bracket.

Can you watch NCAA Selection Sunday on the NCAA app?

Yes, the men’s bracket for NCAA Selection Sunday will also be able to be viewed on the CBS Sports app. The women’s bracket reveal can also be seen on the ESPN app for those looking to tune in on their smart devices instead.

NCAA Selection Sunday schedule

This year’s NCAA Selection Sunday schedule gets underway at 6 PM ET when the men’s bracket is revealed. Later at 8 PM ET, the women’s bracket is revealed, although on a separate channel. Here are the complete details.

Date Event Time (ET) TV Mar. 12 Men’s basketball bracket revealed 6:00 PM CBS Mar. 12 Women’s basketball bracket revealed 8:00 PM ESPN

How does NCAA Selection Sunday work?

NCAA Selection Sunday is a process where the NCAA Division I basketball tournament participants are selected and seeded.

What happens is the NCAA committee gets together to select and place all 68 teams who deserve a spot in the March Madness basketball tournaments.

This is a long process, with the committee taking a lot into consideration, from their performances against the best and worst teams on their schedule and many other factors.

