NCAA Selection Sunday 2023: Date, schedule, TV times, and more
By Andrew Buller-Russ,
4 days ago
Another year of NCAA Selection Sunday is fast approaching, which is sure to cause absolute mayhem for the millions prepared to bust out their March Madness brackets this season. But for as many of those who can’t wait for Selection Sunday, there are just as many who are looking for more information for one of the biggest days in college basketball.
Selection Sunday is an annual event that determines which 68 college basketball teams qualify for the NCAA Division I March Madness tournament and which teams just missed the cut. This is when all the March Madness brackets take shape as we learn which teams have the top seed in their section, going from the first seed all the way to the 16th.
The 2023 men’s bracket of NCAA Selection Sunday will be revealed on March 12, at 6 PM ET, on CBS. This is followed by the women’s bracket, which is revealed at 8 PM ET on ESPN during a special Selection Show airing.
This year’s NCAA Selection Sunday will be on CBS for the men’s bracket and ESPN for the women’s bracket.
Can you watch NCAA Selection Sunday on the NCAA app?
Yes, the men’s bracket for NCAA Selection Sunday will also be able to be viewed on the CBS Sports app. The women’s bracket reveal can also be seen on the ESPN app for those looking to tune in on their smart devices instead.
This year’s NCAA Selection Sunday schedule gets underway at 6 PM ET when the men’s bracket is revealed. Later at 8 PM ET, the women’s bracket is revealed, although on a separate channel. Here are the complete details.
