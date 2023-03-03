Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Clemson picks up new in-state commitment

By Staff Reports,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycuag_0l6UEw9j00

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up an in-state commitment on Thursday night.

Jackson Moore, an infielder from Hartsville (S.C.) High School, announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University,” Moore wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get to this point. I would also like to thank the Clemson coaching staff for believing in me.”

You can check out some clips of the class of 2025 prospect below:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clemson, SC newsLocal Clemson, SC
Former Tiger gets head coaching gig
Clemson, SC6 hours ago
Clemson DB still needs surgery
Clemson, SC10 hours ago
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 3
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson downs East Tennessee State
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Future Clemson offer ‘would mean a lot’ to promising in-state DB
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
Brownell named as finalist for 2023 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Rittman on Clemson’s pitching: ‘We’ve got a really great 1-2 punch’
Clemson, SC1 day ago
'It’s just fun': Klubnik explains why Riley’s offense reminds him of high school
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Day 2 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense
Clemson, SC1 day ago
South Carolina Football: Rival Media Out of Touch with Reality
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Wes Goodwin talks defense after Day 2 of spring practice
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 4
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Big-time QB feels he ‘could fit in well’ in Riley’s offense - Highly touted prospect Boley excited to visit Clemson again this spring
Clemson, SC1 day ago
3 questions for Clemson's offense heading into spring practice
Clemson, SC2 days ago
A closer look at Clemson's ACC Tournament draw
Clemson, SC2 days ago
2025 CB announces Clemson visit
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson guard out after undergoing surgery
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney's spring press conference report
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Spring Practice Dawson Powers Day 1 Photo Gallery
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Joyce Edwards named 2022-23 MaxPreps South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Camden, SC1 day ago
Changes announced for two South Carolina radio stations ahead of election season
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Clemson professor receives $20 million grant
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Two Upstate radio stations switching channels
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Scout Motors to bring thousands of jobs to the Midlands
Blythewood, SC2 days ago
South Carolina Airport Named Best Small Airport In North America
Greer, SC2 days ago
Scout Motors picks South Carolina for new $2B EV plant
Columbia, SC4 days ago
Scout Building New $2 Billion EV Plant Between Charlotte and Columbia, Creating 4,000 Jobs
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Two local radio stations to change frequencies
Greenville, SC2 days ago
VW-backed Scout Motors to build $2B factory in South Carolina
Blythewood, SC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy