Three Things to Know - 03/4/23

Ohioans Wagered More Than $1.1B on Sports Betting in January

COLUMBUS — Ohioans wagered more than $1.1 billion on sports betting in January, the first month sports gambling was legal in the state.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission released the data Tuesday, noting the bets resulted in $208.9 million in revenue for sportsbooks across the state.

The vast majority of wagers were placed online, officials said, with 16 operators accounting for $205 million in revenue. Ohio’s 14 in-person, retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue.

Scottish Dance Class Planned

A Scottish dance class is scheduled to take place Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home Street.

According to instructor, Anna Hess, the focus of the lesson will be on Strathspeys. Named after an area in the central highlands of Scotland, Strathspeys are a traditional type of Scottish slow dancing that involves four-five couples.

CFI Outreach Event Set for Saturday

GLOUSTER — A Community Food Initiatives (CFI) Outreach Event will be happening Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Glouster Public Library located at 20 Toledo Street.

The goal of this event is to inspire an appreciation for gardening in participants by offering them a workshop on seed starting.

For more information contact Anna Hess at, anna@wetknee.com