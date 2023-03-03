The Internet Won’t Stop Swooning Over Man Showing Off His Dodge Challengers V6 Engine

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dodge Challengers are iconic muscle cars known for their powerful engines...

And the engine on display in this video from TikTok user @v6_riot is no exception...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @american_water_ was a fan of what they were seeing and wrote, "Actually a unique build.”

Though some people were not a fan, which prompted the video's creator, TikTok user @v6_riot, to post the comment, "I didn't know that what I did with my car, with my own money, would ruin so many people's day.”

While TikTok user @justcallmespirit was of the opinion that there was no reason for anyone to be upset with this video when they wrote, "Imagine ripping on this car when you are driving a broke a** car that can’t even go above 60...LOL...trolls everywhere.”

And TikTok user @doug.gts agreed with TikTok user @justcallmespirit when they wrote, "All these kids with no car hating on it. looks like great fun and sounds mean too. love it.”

With TikTok user @srtwavee also agreeing with that sentiment when they wrote, "This is respectable, not just a straight pipe with hellcat reps.”

While TikTok user @jamesguerra001 wanted to know, "What you add a turbo for the extra 145 horsepower.” To which TikTok user @v6_riot replied, "200 extra horsepower, I forgot to 450 wheel horsepower and centrifugal supercharger.”

Well what do you think? Is that an engine, or is that an engine?

