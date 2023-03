mybasin.com

FELONY HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER CRASHING INTO MULTIPLE CARS ON HIGHWAY 62 By melissalogan, 7 days ago

By melissalogan, 7 days ago

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to call from ECSO Dispatch for a hit-and-run driver that crashed into three separate ...