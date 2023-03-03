Open in App
CBS Chicago

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road

By Kris Habermehl,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6q4k_0l6QVLXp00

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-294 near Sanders Road 00:56

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road Thursday night.

According to Illinois State Police, a blue car was parked in the right northbound lane at milepost 49 around 11:40 p.m.

Police said they believe the pedestrian was hit by a separate vehicle. The pedestrian died on the scene.

all lanes have reopened.

Police are investigating.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two people killed in crash in Barrington; victims identified
Barrington, IL4 days ago
White Car Salesman Makes Video Of Him Urinating On A Black Woman's Driver's License She Left Behind After A Test Drive
Kenosha, WI4 days ago
Mich. parents allegedly used drugs and left 4-month-old unattended in 'freezing conditions'
Grand Haven, MI8 days ago
Pa. man accused of raping, killing his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old child and hiding her body in freezer
Columbia, PA22 days ago
Washington man shot dead by armed father at dog park after trying to 'endanger' child's life: police
Yakima, WA25 days ago
Parents in custody after leaving infant to freeze in car
Grand Haven, MI12 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman escapes alive after boyfriend allegedly beats her for hours, threatens to kill her
Des Plaines, IL3 days ago
After Lightfoot loss, Pritzker wants Chicago mayoral candidates to focus on issues
Chicago, IL6 days ago
2 found shot dead in South Side apartment: CPD
Chicago, IL7 days ago
Man, 35, dies at Cook County Jail less than 24 hours after booking
Carol Stream, IL2 days ago
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland structure in Anaheim, California
Anaheim, CA16 days ago
Man arrested more than 3 decades after his estranged wife’s body was found in trunk
Salem, OR4 days ago
Negley woman has well privately tested after East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH16 days ago
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile Circumcised by Catalytic Converter Thieves
Las Vegas, NV22 days ago
Chicago Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says Lori Lightfoot ‘abandoned’ her progressive promises
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Illinois quick hits: Tornadoes reported; driver allegedly opening beer when he struck deputy
Warrenville, IL8 days ago
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Frederick, MD3 days ago
Fiery Maryland tanker truck crash causes massive explosion on highway
Frederick, MD3 days ago
17-year-old shot, killed in Chatham
Chicago, IL1 day ago
South suburb's mayor among the injured in major car crash
Calumet City, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy