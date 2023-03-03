Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road

Change location
By Kris Habermehl,
CHICGAO (CBS)-- A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road Thursday night.
According to Illinois State Police, a blue car was parked in the right northbound lane at milepost 49 around 11:40 p.m.
Police said they believe the pedestrian was hit by a separate vehicle. The pedestrian died on the scene.
all lanes have reopened.
Police are investigating.
