Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-294 near Sanders Road 00:56

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road Thursday night.

According to Illinois State Police, a blue car was parked in the right northbound lane at milepost 49 around 11:40 p.m.

Police said they believe the pedestrian was hit by a separate vehicle. The pedestrian died on the scene.

all lanes have reopened.

Police are investigating.