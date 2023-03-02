MLPD K-9 Unit Locates High-Risk Missing Person Suffering from Severe Injury

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — A high-risk missing person suffering from severe injuries was located this week by one of the Mount Laurel Police Department's (MLPD) K-9 units.

According to the MLPD, officers responded to a report of a high-risk missing person on the afternoon of Monday, February 27. A coordinated and multi-agency response took place, in which officers saturated the area and were able to quickly locate the missing person's unattended vehicle, which was found on Walton Avenue at Trotter's Crossing.

One of the responding officers included Mount Laurel Officer Gardner, who arrived in the area with his K-9, Drake, a 5-year-old Black Labrador Retriever who recently graduated from the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy for tracking.

One of two Body Worn Camera (BWC) videos released by the MLPD on its Facebook page on Thursday shows K-9 Drake tracking to the missing person's location in the wooded area. The victim was found to have severe bodily injury which required immediate medical attention, which responding officers provided until medical personnel arrived to the scene. Due to the coordinated multi-agency response, the victim was able to be airlifted to Cooper University's Trauma Center in Camden via a waiting JeffSTAT medevac helicopter.

No further details about the victim or incident are being released at this time by the MLPD.

The MLPD in a statement thanked several agencies who responded to the "lifesaving operation", including the Mount Laurel Fire Department, Mount Laurel Emergency Medical Services, Moorestown Emergency Medical Services, Virtua Paramedics and JeffSTAT by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The coordination among the agencies can be seen in one of the BWC videos released by the MLPD.

Monday's incident was K-9 Drake's first live track, which started from the victim's vehicle and was most likely hours old, according to the MLPD. K-9 Drake, a single-purpose narcotics canine, completed a vigorous 12-week tracking training program through the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy in December, where he was exposed to various challenges and terrain while tracking throughout the state. K-9 Drake is the first single-purpose dog to achieve certification as a canine tracking team through the New Jersey State Police.

Earlier this year, the MLPD kicked off its 2023 K-9 Fundraising Campaign. As the MLPD's K-9 unit is funded entirely on donations, the Department is looking to residents and businesses for support as it looks to grow the program while actively funding its two current K-9 teams, which includes K-9 Drake and K-9 Jersey, a yellow Labrador Retriever from Europe who came to the MLPD via a grant from the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Program. After spending 12 weeks of training to successfully meet the requirements set by the Office of the Attorney General, K-9 Jersey graduated from the New Jersey State Police Scent Class #37 in June 2022.

According to a letter sent to the community by Mount Laurel Chief of Police Judy Lynn Schiavone, the MLPD's K-9 teams "enhance the police department's ability to find missing people, apprehend criminals and root out unlawful narcotic activity. The K-9 teams contribute daily to the increased safety of everyone who lives or works in Mount Laurel Township as well as to the safety of our officers."

Donations to the MLPD's K-9 program will help support the cost to purchase additional canines, training, veterinary care, food and safety equipment.

For more information about the MLPD's K-9 program, visit https://mountlaurelpd.org/k9/.

