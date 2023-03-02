Open in App
Mount Laurel, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

MLPD K-9 Unit Locates High-Risk Missing Person Suffering from Severe Injury

By Kristin Antonello,

5 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — A high-risk missing person suffering from severe injuries was located this week by one of the Mount Laurel Police Department's (MLPD) K-9 units.

According to the MLPD, officers responded to a report of a high-risk missing person on the afternoon of Monday, February 27. A coordinated and multi-agency response took place, in which officers saturated the area and were able to quickly locate the missing person's unattended vehicle, which was found on Walton Avenue at Trotter's Crossing.

One of the responding officers included Mount Laurel Officer Gardner, who arrived in the area with his K-9, Drake, a 5-year-old Black Labrador Retriever who recently graduated from the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy for tracking.

One of two Body Worn Camera (BWC) videos released by the MLPD on its Facebook page on Thursday shows K-9 Drake tracking to the missing person's location in the wooded area. The victim was found to have severe bodily injury which required immediate medical attention, which responding officers provided until medical personnel arrived to the scene. Due to the coordinated multi-agency response, the victim was able to be airlifted to Cooper University's Trauma Center in Camden via a waiting JeffSTAT medevac helicopter.

No further details about the victim or incident are being released at this time by the MLPD.

The MLPD in a statement thanked several agencies who responded to the "lifesaving operation", including the Mount Laurel Fire Department, Mount Laurel Emergency Medical Services, Moorestown Emergency Medical Services, Virtua Paramedics and JeffSTAT by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The coordination among the agencies can be seen in one of the BWC videos released by the MLPD.

Monday's incident was K-9 Drake's first live track, which started from the victim's vehicle and was most likely hours old, according to the MLPD. K-9 Drake, a single-purpose narcotics canine, completed a vigorous 12-week tracking training program through the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy in December, where he was exposed to various challenges and terrain while tracking throughout the state. K-9 Drake is the first single-purpose dog to achieve certification as a canine tracking team through the New Jersey State Police.

Earlier this year, the MLPD kicked off its 2023 K-9 Fundraising Campaign. As the MLPD's K-9 unit is funded entirely on donations, the Department is looking to residents and businesses for support as it looks to grow the program while actively funding its two current K-9 teams, which includes K-9 Drake and K-9 Jersey, a yellow Labrador Retriever from Europe who came to the MLPD via a grant from the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Program. After spending 12 weeks of training to successfully meet the requirements set by the Office of the Attorney General, K-9 Jersey graduated from the New Jersey State Police Scent Class #37 in June 2022.

According to a letter sent to the community by Mount Laurel Chief of Police Judy Lynn Schiavone, the MLPD's K-9 teams "enhance the police department's ability to find missing people, apprehend criminals and root out unlawful narcotic activity. The K-9 teams contribute daily to the increased safety of everyone who lives or works in Mount Laurel Township as well as to the safety of our officers."

Donations to the MLPD's K-9 program will help support the cost to purchase additional canines, training, veterinary care, food and safety equipment.

For more information about the MLPD's K-9 program, visit https://mountlaurelpd.org/k9/.

Read More Local Mount Laurel, NJ News

MORE: Mt. Laurel Police Kick Off Fundraising Efforts for K-9 Unit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8SGl_0l6PzAYH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txASM_0l6PzAYH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsgnY_0l6PzAYH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMIUV_0l6PzAYH00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mount Laurel, NJ newsLocal Mount Laurel, NJ
TAPinto Mount Laurel's Weekly Recap
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Amid Former Township Official’s Objection, Mt. Laurel Council Moves Forward With New Municipal Building
Mount Laurel, NJ19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woodbridge Police Pursue Armored Car Holdup Men
Colonia, NJ16 hours ago
Several cars catch on fire at Capital Health Medical Center parking lot
Hopewell Township, OH1 day ago
More than 200 animals rescued from South Jersey property; 2 facing charges
Buena Vista Township, NJ1 day ago
Deptford Police Department commemorates officer’s retirement
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
Deadly Crash in Hillside
Hillside, NJ1 day ago
Private ambulance service suspended after patient dies following N.J. crash
Clark, NJ1 day ago
Carmel Man Arrested for Grand Larceny in Yorktown
Yorktown, NY19 hours ago
URGENT: Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing, NJ, REALLY Needs Your Help
Mays Landing, NJ1 day ago
NJ teen’s calls threatened to shoot black students and girlfriend, cops say
Guttenberg, NJ21 hours ago
Sparta Police: Lafayette Driver Charged with Drunk Driving After Going Wrong Way on Route 15 and More
Sparta Township, NJ11 hours ago
Sparta Police: Montclair Woman Weaving on Woodport Road Gets DWI
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
Bensalem teen charged with homicide waives hearing after getting emotionally overwhelmed
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Catalytic Converter Thefts on the Rise in Piscataway, say Police
Piscataway Township, NJ9 hours ago
Burlington County schedules spring paper shredding events
Florence Township, NJ22 hours ago
NJ urgent care doctor raped, groped female patients, cops say
Perth Amboy, NJ4 days ago
A&E series 'City Confidential' to detail notorious 2017 murders in Bucks County
Solebury Township, PA1 day ago
Missing 17-Year-Old: Have You Seen Kaylee Hammond? Contact Authorities With Any Information
Paulsboro, NJ5 days ago
Man wanted for theft, bigamy in West Virginia arrested in North Carolina
Beaufort, NC15 hours ago
Retired NJ trooper, seen at the Jan. 6 attack, says he was just looking for restroom
Holmdel, NJ3 days ago
County Gives OK to Planning, Design for New Roundabout in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Township, NJ2 days ago
Springfield BOE Approves Purchase of a $78K School Bus
Springfield Township, NJ16 hours ago
Bucks County School District Appoints Former Township Police Officer as New Director
Bensalem Township, PA2 days ago
Jersey Shore charter school managers indicted after steering $115k to founder’s side business
Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy