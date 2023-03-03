Open in App
Oregon State
The North Coast Citizen

The Oregon Senate unanimously passes this session's most bipartisan Bill

6 days ago

Senate Bill 853-A bans taxpayer funded Out-of-State travel reimbursements for Government employees

Recently, the Oregon Senate unanimously passed SB 853-A – introduced by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) – which ends the harmful policy of reimbursing travel expenses for out-of-state, highly paid state workers at taxpayer expense. It is the only piece of legislation this session sponsored by all 30 Senators and has an impressive bipartisan list of sponsors in the House.

“It is important for us to be equitable in our policies as it relates to financial matters, and that we be sensitive to Oregon taxpayers,” said Knopp on the Senate Floor. “Today we get to pass the most bipartisan bill of this session. It would be great if there were other bills that follow suit having such consensus and collaboration. I appreciate [my colleagues] for signing on.”

SB 853-A , now awaiting its first reading in the House, is part of the Senate Republican Caucus’s Equitable Oregon agenda. It can be found under ‘Promoting Freedom & Prosperity for All Oregonians’.

