Off to see the wizard with SMCISD

Students from every grade at Crockett Elementary School participate in this year's musical production. Shown is the Friday, Feb. 24 performance.

Daily Record photo by Barbara Audet

The Scarecrow, Tin Man, Toto and the Cowardly Lion plot to rescue Dorothy in the Crockett Elementary production.

Photo by Barbara Audet

Crockett Elementary School music teacher Kirsten Boyd directed and produced the production.

Daily Record photo by Barbara Audet

The stage lights dimmed at San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s Crockett Elementary School and suddenly the audience wasn’t in San Marcos anymore. Magically, family and friends were transported to first, a house in Kansas, and then by way of a tornado, to the legendary land of Oz.

Students at the school on Friday, Feb. 24, presented their production, “The Wizard of Oz,” to a crowd ready to indulge in the fantasy made famous by writer L. Frank Baum.

This weekend everyone who missed the opening may attend productions set for tonight at 6 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday. Tonight is alumni night and former student thespians are welcome to attend.

The school is located at 1300 Girard St.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Children age five and under are free.

Crockett Elementary School Principal Analeasa Holmes said, “I am just completely overjoyed and incredibly proud of our students’ hard work.”

She said that staff and even parents of staff have also contributed to the success of the show.

Last year, the school put on the musical, “The Little Mermaid,” but with some COVID precautions still in place, so there were still plenty of masks on actors and those coming to see the production.

This year was different. Crockett Elementary School music teacher Kirsten Boyd was both director and producer of the Wizard of Oz. Boyd said she studied at North Park University in Illinois and is also an organist at a local church.

On this night, though, she was all things musical as the young cast got into costume and warmed up their voices. Once the production got underway, she was coordinating in the dark with the actors and tech crew behind the stage.

Keith Cunningham, former principal and now SMCISD director of Secondary Instruction came back to assist and emcee some of the proceedings throughout the show.

According to Boyd, typically in the past, the school’s production was limited to a cast of 5th graders. This year, the opportunity to go on stage was extended to the entire student body.

For those acquainted with the MGM 1939 classic film with Judy Garland, the songs and music were happily recognizable. Here was a San Marcos-offered “Over the Rainbow” and “Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead.” The music and lyrics are by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. This local production is based on the classic film how owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Adaptation and support materials for a school production were through the Young Performers’ Edition, developed by iTheatrics, under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.

The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Boyd said the students have worked tirelessly from the fall on to get all in readiness for the massive undertaking. With two to three practices per week, and then dress rehearsals daily for two weeks prior to opening night, every student and parent has logged the hours to make this production worthwhile for the community.

The school on its website stated that music and theatre here “are intended to empower every student with the opportunity to perform, create, respond and connect with music.”

Assistant director, technical director and sound design was the work of Imogene Daily. Assistant music direction was by Madelynne Christensen and Jonathan Schulte. Bridget Jones was the choreographer, Morgan Egan, art direction and set painting, and graphic design was by Chelsie Howard.

Cast includes: Gianna Mendez, Dorothy; Parker Naylor, Toto, Tot, Emerald City, Winged Monkey; Blake Baram Toto, Emerald City, Tot, Winged Monkey; Avery Mahar, Aunt Em, Tornado, Jitterbug, Crow, Emerald City; Aydin Paz, Uncle Henry, Munchkin, Apple Tree, Emerald City, Winkie Guard; Tanner Riggins, Scarecrow; Dylanger Lost, Tin Man; Levi Todd, Cowardly lion; Helena Melhuish, Glinda, Emerald City; Aubrey Meredith, Witch on 2/23, 2/25, 3/3, Miss Gulch, Munchkin, Emerald City and Winkie Guard; Zoey Jones, Witch on 2/24, 3/4, 3/6, Miss Gulch, Munchkin, Emerald City and Winkie Guard; Zachary DeRoose, Wizard of Oz, Professor Marvel; Robbie Williamson, Hunk, Barrister, Apple Tree, Emerald City and Winkie Guard; Emma Garcia, Hickory, City Father, Apple Tree, Emerald City, and Winkie Guard Leader; Chazziano Saenz, Zeke, Munckin, Emerald City, and Winkie Guard; Evelyn Ubben, Munchkin, Doorman, Winkie Guard; Daniel Hurtado, Rowboat Man, Tough Kid, Emerald City and Winkie Guard; Alastar Reddy, Rowboat Man, Munchkin, Emerald City, Winged Monkey, understudy Nikko; Quinn Rhodes, Cow, Tot, Emerald City, Winged Monkey; Robert Williamson, Mayor, Emerald City, Winkie Guard, understudy Uncle Henry; Eloise Banks, Tough Kid, Emerald City, Winged Monkey; Finley Bare, Tornado, Jitterbug, Crow, Emerald City; Cecelia Doyle, Tornado, Jitterbug, Crow, Emerald City; Coral Egan, Tot, Emerald City, Winged Monkey; Charlotte Hammett, City Father, Apple Tree, Emerald City Resident, Winkie Guard; Adelaide Hardaway, Munchkin, Emerald City, Nikko; Helena Hruzek, Tornado, Jitterbug, Crow, Emerald City; Ume Ippolito, Coroner, Doorman, Winked Monkey, understudy Wizard of Oz; Ael Jacques, Tornado, Jitterbug, Crow, Emerald City; Lilou Jacques, Tornado, Jitterbug, Crow, Emerald City, understudy for Glinda; Layla Keeney, Munchkin 2, Emerald City, Winged Monkey; Reynaldo Robies, Tough Kid, Emerald City, Winged Monkey; April Yang, Munchkin 1, Emerald City, Winged Monkey, understudy Aunt Em, Scarecrow, Tin Man; and Bryssa Allen, Munchkin, Emerald City, Apple Tree, Winkie Guard. Understudies for other parts were Adelaide Hardaway, April Yang, Robert Williamson, Daniel Hurtado, Lilou Jacques and Ume Ippolito.

Members of the dance ensemble are: Findlay Bara, CC Doyle, Helena Hruzek, Ael Jacques, Lilou Jacques and Avery Mahar.

Run crew members are Aaron Turner, Dylan Moreno, Gaby Lott, Judah Phelps. Lights are Astrid Dennis, Julian Dorantes and Jeremiah Herrera. Sound was provided by Silas Vickers. Hair and makeup staff are Annabelle Grade, Layla Rodriquez and Adrian Silva.

The production offered special thanks to the custodial team, David Underwood, Holmes, Cunningham, Chelsie Howard, JaJuan Wade, Amy Hall, Pat and Morgan Egan, Trevor Wyatt, Andy Solis and Donna Goodall.