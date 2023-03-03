Trump news – live: Trump urges courts to dismiss ‘frivolous’ lawsuits over Jan 6 as Fox News ‘soft bans’ him

Donald Trump can be held liable for the actions of a violent mob that launched a deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, the US Department of Justice has determined.

Attorneys for the agency’s civil rights division determined that the realm of protected speech from the president “does not include incitement of imminent private violence” as a group of US Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers seek to hold Mr Trump accountable for the appalling events of the Capitol riot .

Mr Trump has responded to the ruling with an earnest statement in which he insists his speech that day “repeatedly called for peace, patriotism and respect for our men and women of law enforcement” and urged the courts to throw out any such “frivolous” legal challenges “in short order” before invoking presidential immunity in his defence.

The former commander-in-chief has meanwhile reportedly been “soft banned” by Fox News after raging at his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, filings from which include a deposition from the veteran executive in which he admits his regret that the network’s top personalities “endorsed” Mr Trump’s false election fraud claims in 2020.