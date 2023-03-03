Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Police: Illegal refinery blast in Nigeria kills at least 12

By CHINEDU ASADU,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4Abq_0l6Jqt5R00

An explosion and fire near an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region killed at least 12 people Friday, police said, although local residents reported a much higher death toll.

The explosion in Emuoha council area of the southern Rivers state occurred along a pipeline targeted by illegal refinery operators who were trying to steal oil, state police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko said.

“Preliminary investigation by the Police Command indicates that the victims were scooping crude products when the site caught fire," Iringe-Koko said.

Five vehicles, four auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle "were all burned to ashes,” she said, adding that authorities were working to determine how many people died.

People in the area told The Associated Press that dozens may have died in the fire that raged for hours and that the victims were mostly young people who planned to siphon oil from a pipeline and to transport to an illegal refinery site in at least five vehicles.

Fyneface Dumnamene, executive director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, said a spark from the exhaust pipe of a bus loaded with gallons of crude oil ignited the explosion as the driver attempted to depart.

“Everybody in about five vehicles there was all burnt,” Dumnamene told the AP.

Residents rushed in to try rescue some of those at the scene, but the explosion was “a massive one which shook our buildings,” said Issac Amaechi, who lives in the area.

Illegal refineries are a lucrative business in Nigeria, one of Africa's top oil producers. They are more rampant in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where most of the nation's oil facilities are located.

The workers at such facilities rarely adhere to safety standards, leading to frequent fires, including one in Imo state last year in which more than 100 people were killed.

Nigeria lost at least $3 billion worth of crude oil to theft between January 2021 and February 2022. Shady business operators often avoid regulators by setting up refineries in remote areas such as the one in Imo, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said last year.

——

Associated Press journalist Hilary Uguru in Warri, Nigeria, contributed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC1 day ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
Jury mulls death penalty or life for man in bike path attack
Manhattan, NY4 hours ago
Bonita Vista wins, on to state championship game
Vista, CA19 hours ago
Padres notes: Wil Myers gets warm reception; Juan Soto aims for Friday departure; Joe Musgrove's toe milestone
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Tribes bury Southern California's famed mountain lion, P-22
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee
San Jose, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy