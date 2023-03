thelansingjournal.com

Four Village Trustee candidates running for three positions make their case at forum By Paul Czapkowicz, 7 days ago

By Paul Czapkowicz, 7 days ago

Above: Village Trustee candidates (seated on stage, from left) Saad Abbasy, Rob Collins, Maureen Grady-Perovich, and Jerry Zeldenrust participated in a Candidate Forum hosted by ...