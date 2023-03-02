Open in App
Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Fireaway announces United States Coast Guard (USCG) approval

By Stat-X Fire Suppression Systems,

4 days ago
Fireaway Inc. has announced receipt of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Certificate of Approval (COA) for its pre-engineered Stat-X condensed aerosol fire suppression systems...
