The Fayetteville Observer

Neighborhood guide: Where to shop and eat on Trade Street in Hope Mills

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer,

5 days ago
For nearly a decade, business owners on Trade Street in Hope Mills have tried to bring attention to the historic corridor. Connecting Main Street to Johnson and Ellison streets near the center of town, the backstreet is easy to miss.

Locksmith Roy Young, who has owned Complete Lock & Key since 2014, is among those leading the effort to breathe new life into Trade Street. He said the town's first post office, general store and doctor were there, but now, it's too often forgotten.

Young said he is working with the town on several projects to spruce up the street: adding streetlamps, coordinating Christmas lights during the holidays, moving overhead power lines underground and turning it into a one-way to allow for more on-street parking.

In addition to his locksmith service business, Young owns a former funeral home at 5483 Trade St., which he said he is converting into an event venue expected to open in early April.

Next to the soon-to-be event venue is a two-car garage where the funeral home stored hearses, which Young said he is converting into a pub with outdoor seating that will serve beer, wine and liquor.

He said he also owns 5469 Trade St., a commercial space available to rent.

“I’m invested, and I want to see Trade Street prosper,” Young said.

Luis Izarry has owned restaurants on Trade Street since 2010. He opened Got Chew Grill at 5463 Trade St. last year and previously owned Trade Street Cafe and Lou’s Backstreet Grill.

He said he gets new customers all the time. Usually, they are locals who have lived in Hope Mills for decades and never thought to check out Trade Street.

Izarry hopes to bring vendors, food trucks and artists to the street for festivals this summer. Increasing the number of retailers on the street and improving signage would help increase foot traffic too, he said.

“We’re trying to put Trade Street on the map,” he said.

Here is a sampling of a few other Trade Street businesses:

Marci’s Cakes and Bakes

Behind Marci’s Cakes and Bakes is Marci Mang, who has sold her buttercream-based treats since 2015, she said.

The aroma of sugar and fresh-baked goods filled the air as Mang and her staff prepared cakes, cookies, brownies and cheesecakes on Wednesday in the bakery at 5474 Trade St. Mang is serious about sweets made from scratch.

“If I’m using marshmallows, I make the marshmallows,” she said.

Mang pays tribute to her hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the black and gold colors of her bakery logo, but otherwise, the space is adorned in charming pastel decor. Along one wall is the “Oven Mitt Library,” a few shelves where customers can borrow or donate cookbooks.

Mang said it's amazing to think about the people who have crossed through the doors of Trade Street buildings since they were constructed in the early 1900s, and she's honored to be a small part of the neighborhood’s history.

“I’m proud to be part of something that has withstood the test of time,” she said.

Address: 5474 Trade St.

Website: facebook.com/marciscakesandbakes

Cavallo Rosso Designs

Dominique Villani opened Cavallo Rosso Designs in June 2022 at 5440 Trade St. Villani said she refurbishes, upcycles and repairs furniture, offers design consultations and sells home decor and custom furniture at her shop.

“The best part is finding pieces that bring back memories for people,” she said.

She said the love she's getting from customers and other business owners since she opened at the Trade Street location has been overwhelming.

Address: 5440 Trade St.

Website: facebook.com/cavallorossodesigns

The Studio on Trade Street

Painter and photographer Nai’Jome Rodgers said he took over The Studio on Trade Street after the previous owner left the area for another business pursuit about two years ago. He shoots portraits and small weddings, he said. He also offers discounted classes for kids to learn photography and painting.

“What I always try to do is give back to the kids and the community,” Rodgers said.

He said he appreciates being part of the Trade Street community and he encourages his clients to shop and eat at the other neighborhood businesses.

Address: 5459 Trade St.

Website: aspectart.wixsite.com/mysite

Chloe's Corner Boutique

Before she opened Chloe's Corner Boutique in 2017, Kristy Jackson owned a jewelry and candle shop in the same Trade Street block called Rose's Exquisites for seven years, she said.

The former stay-at-home mom of three girls and one boy said she started selling dancewear because her daughters danced while they were growing up. Her shop at 5472 Trade St. sells leotards, tights and dance shoes, plus clothing brands like Simply Southern and Girlie Girl.

Address: 5472 Trade St.

Website: facebook.com/chloescornerboutique

Reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.

