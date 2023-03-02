CASSIUS Gems: Nathalie Emmanuel’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

W hether you know her as Missandei from Game of Thrones or Ramsey in the Fast & Furious franchise, you’re a fan of Nathalie Emmanuel .

The British star first gained fame as an actress on the UK soap opera Hollyoaks before eventually being cast in Game of Thrones in 2013. She played Missandei, a native of the Naanth islands, a former slave who’s now an interpreter and confidant of Daenerys Targaryen , played by Emilia Clarke.

While taking over kingdoms, she soon finds love interest Grey Worm, while fans of the show began crushing on her.

From there, she was cast to star in the Fast & Furious franchise as everyone’s favorite computer hacker. The hilarious duo of Roman and Tej, played by Tyrese and Ludacris , are constantly in awe of her beauty and fighting for attention, and we can’t blame them.

A fun fact about Emmanuel is that while she’s been in five of the Fast & Furious films, according to Screenrant , she wasn’t acting at all during the scenes as a first-time driver.

“But for my involvement in the driving sequence, the driving’s sort of done in the location, and then I am in a stationary truck. We’re in a soundstage, doing the close-ups because that’s the safest way to do it. Also, I don’t drive, so the idea of filming me while I was driving a big industrial vehicle seems like not a very safe idea,” she said in 2021.

“That’s kind of how those things are done. But in terms of my personal preparation for that, I really didn’t do any. I don’t drive or know how to drive, particularly. So, it came quite organically to me to be clumsy at driving.”

In honor of Emmanuel’s 34th birthday, check out some gorgeous photos of the actress below.

