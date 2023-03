neurologylive.com

Low Incidence of COVID-19 Infections Observed in Inebilizumab-Treated Patients With NMOSD By Isabella Ciccone, MPH, 5 days ago

By Isabella Ciccone, MPH, 5 days ago

Of 2 patient fatalities in the analysis, one was unvaccinated and treated with nonconventional therapies for COVID-19 and the other had a history of deep ...