NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's 34-point performance sparking Warriors' blowout win vs. Clippers

By Tommy Call III,

5 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive game, the Golden State Warriors were trailing by double-figures heading into halftime. However, similar to their win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, a vintage third-quarter run sparked a comeback effort for the Warriors.

Trailing by 11 points, Jordan Poole helped the Warriors turn things around against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

After a quiet start to the game, Poole notched 22 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter. The Warriors outscored the Clippers, 42-16, in the third quarter and never looked back.

Poole’s 34 points paired with a vintage third-quarter run helped the Warriors cruise to a blowout win over the Clippers, 115-91.

Jonathan Kuminga added another strong performance off the bench with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes. Three other members of the Warriors registered double-figure scoring efforts.

The Warriors have rattled off four consecutive wins and hold a half-game lead on the Dallas Mavericks for fifth place in the Western Conference.

Following Golden State’s commanding win over the Clippers, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

