EHT man pleads not guilty in Somers Point homicide

By Lynda Cohen,

7 days ago
An Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly fled the state after killing a Somers Point man pled not guilty Thursday.

Tyreek Crawford, 20, is accused of gunning down Joshua Hannah just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, in the Somers Point Village Apartments.

Hannah was taken to the Trauma Unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus, where the father of seven was pronounced dead.

Hannah, who was affectionately known as Jonezy, would have turned 35 three days later.

Joshua Hannah left behind seven children.

The next morning, there was a large police presence at a home in Egg Harbor Township’s Zion Park section that was later confirmed to be part of the investigation.

A warrant on drug charges was issued that day. But Crawford wasn’t charged with murder until July 11, court records show.

That’s when the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced he was a fugitive.

He was captured in Vermont on Nov. 4.

Thursday was his first court appearance since a grand jury indicted him on murder and other charges.

The state has not yet made an offer for a plea deal in the case, which will likely happen next week, Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Ruffenach told the judge.

He also said he would be turning over evidence — “a thick stack of discs” — to the defense.

Crawford will remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

