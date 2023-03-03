Open in App
Pleasantville, NJ
See more from this location?
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets probation in gun case

By Lynda Cohen,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mx1le_0l6Ekzb200

A Pleasantville man who admitted to possession of a so-call ghost gun was given probation at his sentencing Thursday.

Jonathan Valentine, 19, faced a three-year sentence with one year of parole ineligibility after pleading guilty last month.

But his attorney, Meg Hoerner, successfully argued for probation.

She presented several letters of support to the court, and talked of his past as a star football player, worker at Ocean Resort and his help in the community.

Valentine already served about eight months in jail before he was released Feb. 23, pending sentencing.

He was supposed to be sentenced Feb. 28, but then his brother died of a drug overdose, Hoerner said. He was able to attend both the funeral and his other brother’s graduation from the police academy.

Valentine was arrested during a car stop in Pleasantville in June.

Police saw the muzzle of a gun, and recovered a 9mm Luger Polymer 80 semiautomatic handgun with no serial number, called a “ghost gun” because of the difficulty in tracking it. It was loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Police also found 2¼ ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, empty Ziploc baggies and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The outcome of that stop could have been much worse, Judge Bernard DeLury told him at sentencing.

“Nothing good happens after midnight behind the wheel of a car with (drugs) and a firearm,” he told Valentine.

The judge said he was giving him a chance, noting that studies show that the brain isn’t fully formed before the age of 26.

The prosecutor in the case indicated the state may appeal. As a result, DeLury stayed his decision.

That means Valentine will remain free but his sentence will not yet be imposed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pleasantville, NJ newsLocal Pleasantville, NJ
Atlantic County Prosecutor: 3rd Suspect Charged In AC, NJ Murder
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
3rd Man Charged In Atlantic City Man's Death
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Second teen charged in Atlantic City shooting of man and woman
Atlantic City, NJ9 hours ago
Teen Charged In Double-Shooting In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ9 hours ago
Ex-Wilmington cop shot two suspects in a four-year period. Now he’s a convicted felon for lying to police
Wilmington, DE2 days ago
Former Wilmington police officer convicted
Wilmington, DE2 days ago
Family of man killed by Delaware police during suspected drug deal demand answers: 'This is not over'
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Police: Parking In Handicapped Spot Leads To Altercation With Trooper
Newark, DE1 day ago
Cherry Hill man, 29, charged in murder of Lawnside woman
Lawnside, NJ1 day ago
Prosecutor: 2 Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Millville, NJ
Millville, NJ2 days ago
Drugs, Rifles Seized In Atlantic City Traffic Stops
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
$75,000 in cash stolen from Northern Liberties apartment; 3 burglary suspects sought
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Atlantic County Justice Facility Recruiting Corrections Officers
Mays Landing, NJ1 day ago
RAW VIDEO: Deadly Wilmington police shooting captured on surveillance video
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Philly Mom Accidentally Shot After Toddler Finds Gun In Street, Cops Say
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s On Cockfighting In Buena
Buena, NJ2 days ago
Suspected drug dealer had two M1 rifles and large capacity magazines during traffic stop
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
Millville man gets five years in Atlantic City gun case
Millville, NJ5 days ago
Egg Harbor City, NJ, Police Disarm Knife-wielding Woman as Bedroom Burns
Egg Harbor City, NJ1 day ago
Somers Point, NJ, Police Seek Backwards-wearing Backpack Suspect
Somers Point, NJ3 days ago
Man dead, woman injured after being shot by police in Wilmington: authorities
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Fatal South Jersey shooting under investigation
Somers Point, NJ3 days ago
Chester County jury finds man guilty of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Woman in Somers Point
Somers Point, NJ3 days ago
Woman Shot Dead at Jersey Shore
Somers Point, NJ3 days ago
Ex-Ocean City Cop Pleads Guilty to Relationship With Teen
Ocean City, NJ6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy