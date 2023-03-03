Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Mitchell leads Cleveland against Detroit after 44-point game

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

Detroit Pistons (15-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Detroit Pistons after Donovan Mitchell scored 44 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 117-113 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers are 11-3 in division games. Cleveland has a 4-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 0-10 against the rest of their division. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from deep. Alec Burks leads the Pistons shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 113-85 in their last meeting on Feb. 9. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 22.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bogdanovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 106.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (hip), Isaiah Livers: day to day (ankle), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges
Memphis, TN42 minutes ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX22 hours ago
Jim Boeheim's long career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over
Syracuse, NY30 minutes ago
Flyers' DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Boeheim’s career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over as coach
Syracuse, NY52 minutes ago
Kennesaw State brings rags-to-riches story to 1st NCAA party
Kennesaw, GA1 hour ago
Alabama’s Miller calls fatal shooting ‘really heartbreaking’
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Ex-North Carolina congressional candidate enters guilty plea
Maggie Valley, NC57 minutes ago
Jags cut CB Griffin to save $13.1M against salary cap
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Syracuse says Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim is out, Adrian Autry to take over Orange
Syracuse, NY1 hour ago
2 brothers face charges in decade-old slaying in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN1 hour ago
1st Black Vegas officer role model ‘for people of any color’
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Coyotes host the Predators after Boyd’s 2-goal game
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Garcetti India nomination clouded by uncertainty after vote
Los Angeles, CA24 minutes ago
Timme sets record, Gonzaga routs Saint Mary’s for WCC title
Washington, DC19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy