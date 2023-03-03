Woman dies after being run over while trying to help someone stuck in snow in Big Bear

A woman died over the weekend after she was reportedly run over while trying to help someone who was stuck in the snow near Polique Canyon in Big Bear.

Barbie Hughes was reportedly attempting to assist the person on Saturday, Feb. 25. Details surrounding the incident are currently unknown but her family said the accident is currently under investigation.

Hughes was taken to a hospital, but could not be airlifted due to severe weather. She reportedly died early Sunday morning while under sedation.

Her mother spoke with Eyewitness News and shared the following statement:

Her family also created a GoFundMe to help pay for unexpected expenses related to her passing.

"She was taken from us too young and we'd like to have as many people join us in celebrating her life as we are able," read a description on the GoFundMe.

As of Thursday night, more than $16,000 has been raised for Hughes and her family.