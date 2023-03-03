Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport

By CBS Pittsburgh,

5 days ago

Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A ticket is no longer required to see and visit the Franco Harris statue at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Since Harris died in December, the statue has become a memorial with travelers decorating it with flowers, notes, and Terrible Towels.

The airport has moved Franco's statue to the landside terminal outside the primary TSA checkpoint.

The statue is located near the information desk along with the statues of George Washington and Journalist Nellie Bly.

The airport says they'll remain in this spot until the new terminal opens in 2025.

