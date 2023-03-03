Furniture orders down, but inflation eases, report says

HIGH POINT — A High Point accounting firm’s final survey for 2022 of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors found a continued slowdown in new orders but an easing of inflationary pressures.

New orders in December 2022 were down 31% from the high numbers of December 2021 and down 33% for the year, following 14% and 15% increases reported in the prior two years, the latest Furniture Insights report from the Smith-Leonard firm said. That continues a pattern seen for much of this year.