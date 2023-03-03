Open in App
High Point Enterprise

Furniture orders down, but inflation eases, report says

By ENTERPRISE STAFF,

5 days ago

HIGH POINT — A High Point accounting firm’s final survey for 2022 of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors found a continued slowdown in new orders but an easing of inflationary pressures.

New orders in December 2022 were down 31% from the high numbers of December 2021 and down 33% for the year, following 14% and 15% increases reported in the prior two years, the latest Furniture Insights report from the Smith-Leonard firm said. That continues a pattern seen for much of this year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Furniture makers look for labor solution
High Point, NC19 hours ago
Rockers ink veteran of Japanese major leagues
High Point, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy