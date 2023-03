wrestletalk.com

Wardlow Feels He Beat MJF, But Didn’t ‘Really’ Beat Him Following AEW Double Or Nothing By @TruHeelSP3, 7 days ago

By @TruHeelSP3, 7 days ago

Wardlow states he feels like he beat MJF, but didn’t “really” beat his former boss following AEW Double Or Nothing. At AEW Double Or Nothing ...