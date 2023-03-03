Cruise ship takes maiden voyage up Sacramento River 02:22

SACRAMENTO - CBS13 was the first to bring news of the maiden voyage of the American Jazz cruise ship, as the crew worked on fine-tuning the finishing touches before setting sail on a new excursion.

The ship was docked at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, which served as its home for the night.

The American Jazz cruise ship is operated by American Cruise Lines, and while it didn't appear to have any passengers on its first trip to Sacramento, the company website has listed March 10 as the first chance for people to purchase tickets for the eight-day voyage, which starts at around $6,300.

The American Jazz is a modern riverboat that can accommodate up to 190 passengers in 99 staterooms.

American Cruise Lines is one of the largest cruise companies in the United States, offering a variety of cruises along the country's inland waterways and coastal regions. The American Jazz is just one of the company's many ships, which also includes paddle wheelers, coastal cruise ships, and modern riverboats.