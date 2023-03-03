Four in double figures as Norman girls defeat Bixby to punch ticket to state

By Mike Moguin



Photo of Norman's Kayla Jones (right) by Michael Kinney

KELLYVILLE - You wouldn’t expect a game to become one-sided between teams battling for a spot to go to state, but it happened when Norman and Bixby played Thursday evening in a girls Class 6A area final.

It started as a tight battle in the opening period before Norman (20-4) suddenly lit a fire in the second period, hitting shots at will while applying tremendous defensive pressure, and forcing turnovers from the Lady Spartans en route to a 57-32 victory.

Four Lady Tigers finished in double digits. Seniors Kayla Jones finished with a game-high 17 points, Jordyn Rollins tallied 16 and Nessa Begay grabbed 12. Sophomore Keeley Parks put up 10 as well.

“We got kids that can score,” Norman coach Frankie Parks said. “We’ve been fortunate this year to have three legitimate post-players to where we can feed them the ball, and get some high-percentage shots.

"But we also got some kids who can step out on the perimeter and knock down those open shots when they try to take away the interior presence.”

Senior Gentry Baldwin and freshman Kate Wernli led Bixby with 11 points apiece.

The Lady Tigers limited Bixby (18-8) to just one 3-pointer in the second period, forcing other shots to hit the rim or go nowhere near it.

“I was elated about that,” Parks said. “Our goal was to keep them in the 30s, but it took a team effort in being able to do that. I’m super excited for our young ladies in that defensive intensity.”

The Lady Tigers also kept their opponents’ point totals down in the 30s in their three previous postseason games.

Bixby started off well as it opened with a 6-0 lead on treys by Gracy Wernli and Baldwin.

Norman countered with its first points with a 3 from Rollins and drew to a point with a bucket by Begay.

Kate Wernli answered with another 3-point basket from the left corner and it was 9-5.

The game was tied 9-all going into the second quarter.

After two free throws by Jones gave the Tigers their first lead at the start of the period, they began to roar with their game plan.

Keeley Parks scored a basket, then Begay made a steal on the following possession. Rollins got the ball and got a layup, making the score 15-9, completing a 10-0 run for the Lady Tigers and forcing Bixby to call time out.

When play resumed, Kate Wernl hit her second 3 of the game in what would be her team’s only points of the session. They had drawn to within three, but could not stop Norman’s offense as they allowed another 10-0 run and were down 25-12 at halftime.

“That’s where we hang our hats as it relates to our team,” Frankie Parks said. “We wanted to defend and defend at an elite level.

"We know they got some kids over there that can shoot it, so we game-planned all week, being aggressive defensively and switching to make sure we try to take away what they do best and that’s sit out there on that perimeter and knock 3's”

Rollins hit a trey immediately after Kate Wernli’s second-period trey.

As the game moved on into the second half, it added 11 more points to the scoreboard.

The Lady Spartans got the first possession, only to miss the first shot with the Lady Tigers on the rebound. Keeley Parks made a 3-pointer, then Begay hit a layup at the glass.

Parks followed with a layup off a fast-break, Begay made a shot that rolled on the rim before falling into the net; then along came Jones for a basket and a commanding 36-12 Norman advantage.

Bixby sophomore Ama Musick broke Norman’s 21-point streak with 4:07 left in the third period with a pair of free throws.

Norman led, 46-19, entering the final session.

The largest margin came when Rollins' third 3 of the game made it 49-21 with 5:49 left.

“We’ve worked on conditioning basically for the last two months since we’ve been healthy and I think it is starting to pay off for our girls on both ends of the floor,” Frankie Parks said.

Bixby will have another opportunity to make state when it meets Choctaw at 3 p.m. Saturday in Sapulpa.

The Lady Yellowjackets (17-7) advanced after a 53-49 win against Jenks (14-11) in the second game, which was from the consolation side bracket and brought an end to the Lady Trojans’ season.

Kate Davis and Shelbie Pherigo each scored 17 points to lead Choctaw.

Jill Twiehaus and MacKenzie Forgione each logged 18 for Jenks.

Norman gets to return home and prepare for state, which will be in its hometown next week at the Lloyd Noble Center on the University of Oklahoma campus.

“That was a goal of ours to make the state tournament,” Frankie Parks said. “But to be able to host it basically in our town, there at the Lloyd Noble Center is going to make it that much special for our girls.

"We come up here to environments like this and compete with opposing fans cheering against us; now we get to come home and have our fans cheer for us.”