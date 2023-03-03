Open in App
Idaho State
Idaho (IDHSAA) high school 5A boys basketball state playoffs: Quarterfinal recaps, scores, top performers, bracket updates

By Brandon Walton,

5 days ago

SBLive Sports has you covered with game recaps, scores, updated brackets, photos, video highlights and more from the quarterfinals of the 2023 Class 5A Idaho boys basketball state tournament:

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

NO. 4 MADISON 48, NO. 5 EAGLE 45: Madison survived a fourth quarter that included eight lead changes and three ties. GAME STORY + PHOTO GALLERY

NO. 3 MOUNTAIN VIEW 40, NO. 6 TIMBERLINE 38: It’s not going to go down as one of his best games. But it’s still one Logan Haustveit won’t forget.

The freshman point guard, who had just five points and was 2-of-7 from the field before, hit the game winner on a one-handed floater with just 1.4 seconds remaining.

“It felt awesome,” Haustveit said. “Even though I had a really bad game, I still felt like I did something for my team. We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”

Owen McBride was the only Maverick (20-5) to score in double figures with 10 points. Dyson Judd and Dawson Wahl were close with nine points apiece.

Their defense held the Wolves (17-9) to just two field goals for the final eight minutes of the game. They also forced 16 turnovers and Timberline to shoot just 38.5% for the game.

The Wolves have eight players on the roster who are at least 6-foot-2. Washington State signee AJ LaBeau is 7-0. But he was limited to just six points - none in the second half.

“We always play hard defense,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said. “We might not have their size, but we play as big as them. We play smart in the sense of what we’re trying to do defensively and make AJ go to a certain side.”

Alex Ko and Parker Gropp each had eights for Timberline in the loss.

The game featured nine ties and five lead changes.

Mountain View is into the semifinal round for the first time in a decade.

LAKE CITY 62, HIGHLAND 25: As Kolton Mitchell walked into the arena of the Ford Idaho Center, he had one thought.

“It’s gonna be different.”

The Timberwolves’ point guard and Idaho State signee was right.

They more than made up for last year’s debacle with a historically good defensive effort. The 25 points allowed tied a classification record. Lake City (24-0) is now tied with the 2000 Pocatello team, which went on to win a state championship, for the fewest amount of points ever given up in a tournament game.

“This team has been through a lot,” said senior center and University of Virginia signee Blake Buchanan who rattled off a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. “And we’ve been waiting for this moment. It’s been a year and we wanted to get back in here and get the nerves out.”

Lake City was arguably the favorite to win it last year before suffering a stunning 72-67 loss to an eighth-seeded Centennial team that had six losses by 16 or more points.

“This is a different team with how much more mature (they are),” Lake City coach Jim Winger said. “They’re pretty good at having a chip on their shoulder. But you can be all of that and say all of that until you walk out there where a year ago this happened to you.”

But the Timberwolves left no doubt this time around. It was from the very jump too. They were up 11-0 after the first quarter. It was the third time this season Lake City had held an opponent scoreless for a quarter (Post Falls and Bishop Kelly). It also allowed just one field goal and three first-half points to the Rams (14-13) for a 27-3 lead at the break.

“We came out wanting to send a message,” said Mitchell who finished with a game-high 12 points and four rebounds. “We wanted to have a little different mentality, be more aggressive, kind of dictate the pace more and press a little bit more. We executed well and they couldn’t really keep up with us.”

NO. 7 MERIDIAN 51, NO. 2 OWYHEE 48, OT: A year after losing in double overtime, the Warriors returned to stun the very same team in extra time no less.

Meridian (15-11) will play No. 3 Mountain View (20-5) in the semifinals at noon Friday.

Ryan Baker notched a game-high 28 points for the Warriors, who erased an 11-point first-half deficit. Josh Christensen added 10 points, including four free throws in the extra period.

Liam Campbell racked up 24 points for the reigning champion Storm (19-6), who had chances to win in regulation and force another overtime. But Cameron Downie overshot a game-winning 3 and Jace Allen’s putback attempt was blocked by Meridian’s T.J. Sanor.

Trailing 51-48 in overtime with 7.7 seconds remaining, Owyhee turned it over after Allen mishandled a pass from Campbell.

The Storm (19-6) had beaten the Warriors twice by double digits earlier in the season, including by 23 points at last week’s district tournament. This is now the third year in a row Meridian will play in a state semifinal game. It returned no starters from last year’s team.

(All photos by Loren Orr)

