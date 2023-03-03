East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, March 3, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;2;81%
Asheville, NC;Showers;54;ENE;2;92%
Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;59;SE;3;95%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;4;72%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;51;N;3;40%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;7;96%
Boston, MA;Clear;37;NW;4;71%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;36;WNW;3;79%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly clear;28;N;1;94%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;32;N;14;66%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;24;WNW;7;84%
Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;66;S;2;93%
Charleston, WV;Cloudy;43;N;1;87%
Charlotte, NC;Showers;60;NE;1;91%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;8;81%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;63;NNW;1;94%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;37;NE;3;81%
Concord, NH;Partly cloudy;34;NNW;16;72%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;32;ENE;4;90%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;31;ENE;2;92%
Hartford, CT;Clear;35;NNW;5;71%
Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;42;ENE;5;74%
Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;86%
Jacksonville, FL;Clear;64;W;1;82%
Knoxville, TN;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Cloudy;49;ENE;5;56%
Louisville, KY;Rain;47;NE;4;73%
Memphis, TN;Cloudy;64;SE;9;86%
Miami, FL;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;4;78%
Mobile, AL;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;10;84%
Montgomery, AL;Cloudy;63;E;6;93%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;7;NNW;49;100%
Nashville, TN;Showers;59;E;9;93%
New York, NY;Clear;39;N;5;56%
Newark, NJ;Mostly clear;37;NNW;3;67%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;4;90%
Orlando, FL;Clear;70;SSW;3;75%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;43;N;3;63%
Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;38;N;1;86%
Portland, ME;Clear;32;NW;7;75%
Providence, RI;Clear;37;NNW;5;70%
Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;59;NNW;1;96%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;49;NNE;2;80%
Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;2;93%
Tampa, FL;Clear;72;S;14;93%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;35;E;3;92%
Vero Beach, FL;Clear;72;SSW;12;78%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;51;N;1;56%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;3;64%
