Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

East-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

5 days ago

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, March 3, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;2;81%

Asheville, NC;Showers;54;ENE;2;92%

Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;59;SE;3;95%

Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;4;72%

Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;51;N;3;40%

Birmingham, AL;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;7;96%

Boston, MA;Clear;37;NW;4;71%

Bridgeport, CT;Clear;36;WNW;3;79%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly clear;28;N;1;94%

Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;32;N;14;66%

Caribou, ME;Cloudy;24;WNW;7;84%

Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;66;S;2;93%

Charleston, WV;Cloudy;43;N;1;87%

Charlotte, NC;Showers;60;NE;1;91%

Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;8;81%

Columbia, SC;Cloudy;63;NNW;1;94%

Columbus, OH;Cloudy;37;NE;3;81%

Concord, NH;Partly cloudy;34;NNW;16;72%

Detroit, MI;Cloudy;32;ENE;4;90%

Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;31;ENE;2;92%

Hartford, CT;Clear;35;NNW;5;71%

Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;42;ENE;5;74%

Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;86%

Jacksonville, FL;Clear;64;W;1;82%

Knoxville, TN;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%

Lexington, KY;Cloudy;49;ENE;5;56%

Louisville, KY;Rain;47;NE;4;73%

Memphis, TN;Cloudy;64;SE;9;86%

Miami, FL;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;4;78%

Mobile, AL;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;10;84%

Montgomery, AL;Cloudy;63;E;6;93%

Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;7;NNW;49;100%

Nashville, TN;Showers;59;E;9;93%

New York, NY;Clear;39;N;5;56%

Newark, NJ;Mostly clear;37;NNW;3;67%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;4;90%

Orlando, FL;Clear;70;SSW;3;75%

Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;43;N;3;63%

Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;38;N;1;86%

Portland, ME;Clear;32;NW;7;75%

Providence, RI;Clear;37;NNW;5;70%

Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;59;NNW;1;96%

Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;49;NNE;2;80%

Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;2;93%

Tampa, FL;Clear;72;S;14;93%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;35;E;3;92%

Vero Beach, FL;Clear;72;SSW;12;78%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;51;N;1;56%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;3;64%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX7 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy