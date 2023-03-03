Open in App
Leader Telegram

Central-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

5 days ago

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, March 3, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Austin, TX;Partly cloudy;52;S;4;83%

Baton Rouge, LA;Cloudy;74;S;9;74%

Bismarck, ND;Clear;20;SE;4;84%

Chicago, IL;Cloudy;32;ENE;3;79%

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;55;W;14;86%

Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;32;ENE;7;81%

Dodge City, KS;Partly cloudy;27;N;7;71%

Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;18;SSW;2;90%

El Paso, TX;Clear;39;W;8;58%

Fargo, ND;Clear;17;S;10;94%

Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;62;W;6;86%

Kansas City, MO;Showers;39;NE;9;79%

Little Rock, AR;Thunderstorms;63;NE;6;96%

Madison, WI;Cloudy;29;E;2;90%

Milwaukee, WI;Cloudy;33;ESE;7;75%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;27;SSW;6;81%

New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;74;S;8;82%

Oklahoma City, OK;Cloudy;45;NNW;8;76%

Omaha, NE;Cloudy;32;ESE;12;78%

San Antonio, TX;Mostly clear;61;WNW;8;16%

Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;27;SSE;6;84%

Springfield, IL;Cloudy;39;ENE;13;79%

St. Louis, MO;Showers;45;ENE;4;85%

Tulsa, OK;Cloudy;49;NE;5;99%

Wichita, KS;Cloudy;39;NNE;8;76%

