Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, March 3, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Partly cloudy;52;S;4;83%
Baton Rouge, LA;Cloudy;74;S;9;74%
Bismarck, ND;Clear;20;SE;4;84%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;32;ENE;3;79%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;55;W;14;86%
Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;32;ENE;7;81%
Dodge City, KS;Partly cloudy;27;N;7;71%
Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;18;SSW;2;90%
El Paso, TX;Clear;39;W;8;58%
Fargo, ND;Clear;17;S;10;94%
Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;62;W;6;86%
Kansas City, MO;Showers;39;NE;9;79%
Little Rock, AR;Thunderstorms;63;NE;6;96%
Madison, WI;Cloudy;29;E;2;90%
Milwaukee, WI;Cloudy;33;ESE;7;75%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;27;SSW;6;81%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;74;S;8;82%
Oklahoma City, OK;Cloudy;45;NNW;8;76%
Omaha, NE;Cloudy;32;ESE;12;78%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly clear;61;WNW;8;16%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;27;SSE;6;84%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;39;ENE;13;79%
St. Louis, MO;Showers;45;ENE;4;85%
Tulsa, OK;Cloudy;49;NE;5;99%
Wichita, KS;Cloudy;39;NNE;8;76%
