How tall is Bryce Young? Alabama QB facing height, size concerns ahead of NFL Draft

By Dan Treacy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDyiy_0l6C5u6d00

Bryce Young isn't the first top quarterback prospect to face questions about his size during the pre-draft process, and he won't be the last.

Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow dealt with questions about their hand size leading up to their selections, while Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray faced concerns about their height before ultimately coming off the board No. 1 overall.

A tremendous career at Alabama won't be enough to ward off concerns about Young's height as teams try to spot potential vulnerabilities.

The question is, will those concerns fall by the wayside on draft night, as they did with Mayfield and Murray? Shorter quarterbacks, namely Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, have thrived in the NFL, but will that be enough to make Young the first quarterback off the board in April?

Here's what you need to know about Young's height and size.

Bryce Young's height: How tall is Alabama QB?

On Saturday at the NFL combine, Young measured in at exactly 5-10 1/8 and 204 pounds. He is measured at the exact height Murray was measured during the 2019 combine. Young was listed as 5-11 coming out of high school.

Should Young follow Murray as a first-round selection, the two would be tied for the shortest first-round quarterbacks since 1967. And at 204 pounds, Young would surpass Murray and 2014 22nd overall selection Johnny Manziel, who were both 207 pounds, as the lightest quarterback drafted in the first round.

Young will be among the NFL's shortest quarterbacks. Wilson is listed at 5-11; Brees was listed a 6-0. Mayfield was on the taller end in 2018 when he came in closer to 6-1.

What has Bryce Young said about his height?

Young hasn't spoken at length about his height in the buildup to the draft, though that may change in the coming weeks.

He did acknowledge height concerns in January, telling the Tuscaloosa News, "Hopefully, my work on the field speaks for itself."

Young added that he can only focus on what's in his control and give maximum effort on the field.

He was open about height concerns when he first enrolled at Alabama, telling Sports Illustrated , "You learn to deal to the challenges of being a few inches shorter than the prototype."

Young said he had to work through "being able to see through the line, making sure you can create angles with the ball, being able to let that go and make sure you’re going to get through your progressions."

By all accounts, he succeeded. Young completed 65.8 percent of passes for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at Alabama. He earrned a reputation for being one of the best decision-making quarterbacks in the nation while also utilizing his mobility when necessary.

NFL front offices have pushed height concerns aside for quarterbacks recently. Will the same be true for Young?

Will Bryce Young's height affect his draft stock?

While the questions will follow Young throughout the draft process, Mayfield and Murray may be the best example that the idea a quarterback must be a certain height has changed.

Brees and Wilson overperformed their draft status because concerns about their height might have been taken too seriously. Teams have adjusted accordingly.

The concerns about Burrow's hand size also proved unfounded. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has quickly become one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks.

If anything, Young's frame might be the bigger concern. He was listed at 194 pounds by Alabama. Mayfield, Murray, Brees, and Wilson all entered the NFL at more than 200 pounds.

If Young's weight is found to be accurate or even an overestimation, teams might have concerns about his durability if he doesn't bulk up. That might be just as important as his height when the NFL Combine begins.

