Belongings thrown all over Lufthansa aircraft after turbulence diverts plane to Washington

Trash was scattered across a Lufthansa plane that experienced severe turbulence on Wednesday, 1 March.

The flight was travelling from Texas to Germany when the turbulence forced it to divert to Washington Dulles International Airport.

A dinner service was in progress when the aircraft experienced a sudden and steep drop in altitude.

Footage shows the remains of passengers’ meals and other trash scattered across the cabin.

Seven people the flight were hospitalised after sustaining injuries on board, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

