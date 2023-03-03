Kinta fends off Buffalo Valley for 54-50 win in Class B boys quarterfinals

By Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kinta knows what it takes to win championships, as the Eagles last took home the gold ball in 2019.

So the Eagles know it doesn’t matter how they win as long as they survive and advance.

That was their mentality Thursday as they held off a furious late rally from Buffalo Valley to secure a 54-50 victory in the boys Class B state quarterfinals at State Fair Arena.

“We’ve got great leadership,” Kitna coach Clay Conley said. “That game did get kind of crazy there at the end.

"I was on the edge of my seat, so to speak. I’m really proud of my guys and happy to get a win.”

With 1:17 left in the game, Buffalo Valley’s Jace Hunter scored to cut the lead down to 47-43. Kitna turned the ball over and gave the Buffaloes a chance to get within two.

However, Hunter’s shot was off the mark.

The Buffaloes forced the Eagles into another turnover and it looked like Hunter had a direct line for a layup. But Terry Vealy came out of nowhere to get the blocked shot and keep the lead at four.

“It was amazing,” Vealy said. “(Hunter) thought it was goaltending. It probably was a goaltend. But hey, a block is a block.”

Vealy’s defensive play led to an easy layup for Trea Seabolt and a six-point advantage with 50 seconds left.

However, Buffalo Valley didn’t give up.

With 35 seconds left, Hunter scored and the lead was cut down to three, 50-47. Vealy was fouled and he knocked down both free throws.

“My mind was just knocking down free throws and getting my team to the next level,” Vealy said.

The Buffaloes’ Hunter McPherson drained a 3-pointer and found themselves down only two with 16.4 seconds on the clock. Buffalo Valley attempted to press the Eagles and force a turnover, but they left Vealy alone and he scored to put the game away.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Conley said. “We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game. (Buffalo Valley coach) TJ Gray does a phenomenal job with those guys. They have some really good players with Jace Hunter and Zane Collins and those guys.

"But I couldn’t be any more proud of my guys for just staying resilient and just riding the wave.”

Hunter scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Buffalo Valley. Collins added 11 points and seven boards.

Vealy ended his impressive afternoon with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Seabolt chipped in 15 points to help secure the victory.

The sixth-ranked Eagles (25-4) will now face No. 4 Calumet (27-1) in the semifinals Friday at 10:30 a.m.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Calumet. I know they are a really good team,” Conley said. “These guys were around when Kinta won it in 2019. That is kind of who they beat.

"We’re excited for that matchup. We’re excited to survive and advance.”

Calumet 62, Sentinel 54

Calumet led, 50-46, when freshman John Sandoval scored on a tough layup. He was fouled but missed the ensuing free throw.

Sentinel had an empty possession before Calumet’s Kyler Thiessen drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to extend the lead to 55-46.

The Bulldogs Ace Snowden scored to cut the deficit to 55-48. However, with 1:42 left Thiessen completed a 3-point play to put the Chieftains back up by 10.

Sentinel never got any closer.

“We have played in a lot of times games this year,” Calumet coach Jacob Mayfield said. “We’ve gotten good guard leadership and they were able to get us calmed back down and back on the task at hand.”

Snowden paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and four rebounds. Raul Lopez added 12 points in the loss.

Dalton Belcher scored a game-high 15 points for Calumet. He also added eight rebounds and three assists. Thiessen chipped in with 14 points and five boards.

“I got here when this senior class was sixth graders,” Mayfield said. “We had a lot of success when I first got here. But the last three we got bounced out two and out. I am really happy to see our two seniors who’ve been here since sixth grade not only make it here but get a win.”

According to Sandoval, if the Chieftains want to keep their run going, they have to improve in one major area.

“We need better defense,” Sandoval said.