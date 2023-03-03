New Master Gardners earn title…

The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program recently recognized several volunteers for their outstanding service to North Carolina State Extension.

Six volunteers were awarded the title of Master Gardener, including: Russ Corker, Heidi Shoup, Sharon Solomon, Tiffany Hirst, Marie Perry and Jonathan Tobias.

These newly certified volunteers completed a 40-hour training program in the fall of 2021, followed by a 40-hour internship in 2022. They join existing volunteers to further extend horticulture education into the community through projects like community gardens, educational workshops, scholarships, technical expertise and community development.

Recertification of volunteers requires a minimum of 20 work hours and 10 hours of continuing education.

Chowan County resident Sherry Jordan was recognized as the 2022 Chowan-Gates-Perquimans Extension Master Gardener of the Year. The next Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener training will begin in September; applications will be accepted beginning July 1. Find out more at go.ncsu.edu/gita.