Open in App
Chowan County, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Chowan Herald

New Master Gardners earn title…

By Katy Shook Columnist,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aFnq_0l6BmYkI00

The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program recently recognized several volunteers for their outstanding service to North Carolina State Extension.

Six volunteers were awarded the title of Master Gardener, including: Russ Corker, Heidi Shoup, Sharon Solomon, Tiffany Hirst, Marie Perry and Jonathan Tobias.

These newly certified volunteers completed a 40-hour training program in the fall of 2021, followed by a 40-hour internship in 2022. They join existing volunteers to further extend horticulture education into the community through projects like community gardens, educational workshops, scholarships, technical expertise and community development.

Recertification of volunteers requires a minimum of 20 work hours and 10 hours of continuing education.

Chowan County resident Sherry Jordan was recognized as the 2022 Chowan-Gates-Perquimans Extension Master Gardener of the Year. The next Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener training will begin in September; applications will be accepted beginning July 1. Find out more at go.ncsu.edu/gita.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hampton Roads reacts to pre-Labor Day start to school year
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Elizabeth City State creates controversy with Caucasian email group
Elizabeth City, NC4 days ago
Norfolk man finishes probation, shines light on juvenile justice
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in America
Virginia Beach, VA7 hours ago
Charge certified in case that led to 'serial rapist' revelation
Virginia Beach, VA5 days ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Federal official pleads to accepting bribes in Virginia McDonald’s
Richmond, VA6 days ago
Investigation underway after fire damages Virginia Beach Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA5 days ago
Woman found dead in Norfolk pond
Norfolk, VA8 hours ago
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk Airport
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Police: 2 shot in Calvert Square area of Norfolk
Norfolk, VA6 days ago
Virginia Beach officer charged with assault after on-duty incident
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Houses, vehicles struck by gunfire in NC, sheriff says
Elizabeth City, NC4 days ago
Man killed in shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA18 hours ago
Drone footage shows impact of brush fire on Virginia Beach golf course
Virginia Beach, VA22 hours ago
Man shot by Virginia Beach police says shooting is 'unjustified' according to his attorney
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Norfolk man faces charges after officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Norfolk police investigate shootings
Norfolk, VA6 days ago
Pair charged with multiple drug counts after deputies search home
Manteo, NC5 days ago
Man accused of hacking into VB gas station and selling gas at discounted rate pleads guilty
Virginia Beach, VA7 days ago
'Marijuana deal gone bad' in Virginia Beach results in 3 arrests: VBPD
Virginia Beach, VA8 days ago
Woman shot to death in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA6 days ago
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Hardee's on Holland Road: VBPD
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy