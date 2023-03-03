Edenton violent crime declines in 2022

Violent crime in Edenton subsided slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, while property crimes remain roughly similar in number, according to new figures released by the Edenton Police Department.

In the monthly February agenda packet to Edenton Town Council, EPD officials broke down the statistics on everything from calls made to investigations opened during the 2022 calendar year and compared those stats with years prior.

In 2022, roughly 115 total arrests were made, down from a three-year high of 240 in 2021.

A total of 551 warrants and/or subpoenas were received by the department last calendar year, compared to 858 in 2021.

In terms of calls answered and/or investigated by EPD in 2022, the department received 5,447 calls in 2022, higher than last year’s 4,708 and roughly even with 2020’s 5,433. The increase in call volume stemmed from a large increase in “Miscellaneous Calls” – numbered at 3,609 in 2022 versus 2,739 in 2021.

Other calls involved alarms (387 in 2022, 406 in 2021), escorts (154 in 2022, 440 in 2021), fire assist (140 in 2022, 73 in 2021), rescue assist (82 in 2022, 142 in 2021), domestic calls (427 in 2022, 260 in 2021), motorist assistant (458 in 2022, 629 in 2021) and personal injuries (36 in 2022, 23 in 2021).

Auto accident calls increased to the highest since 2018, numbering 167 last year over 156 in 2021.

A total of 280 cases were opened for investigation as a result of calls or reports, ranging from larceny and drug cases to assault and robbery.

In terms of investigations, the number of cases last year involving breaking and entering dropped to the lowest number since 2014, down to 16 versus 26 in 2021 and 59 in 2016.

Larceny rebounded to the near-average since 2018 and was tallied at 65 calls last year, versus 30 the year before which was also the lowest in 10 years.

The number of incidents of vandalism rose from zero in 2021 to three in 2022, but remained far lower than 11 in 2020 and the ten-year high of 57 in 2014.

The count of arson remained at zero for the sixth straight year, the last reported arson being one each in 2015 and 2016.

Trespassing cases numbered at four in 2022 which is up just one from 2021, while fraud and counterfeit crimes dropped from 15 in 2021 to 10 in 2022.

Frauds may have lowered, however, but embezzlements rose, climbing to eight cases in 2022 versus just one in 2021. The next highest year was nine in 2015 and an anomalously high 46 embezzlement cases in 2019. Forgery/uttering also increased to two cases in 2022 versus one in 2021.

Other types of cases that declined in 2022 over 2021 included assaults (14 in 2022, 26 in 2021), domestic assaults (seven in 2022, 18 in 2021), injury to property (35 in 2022, 41 in 2021), motor vehicle larceny (two in 2022, eight in 2021), assault with a gun (four in 2022, nine in 2021) and sex offenses (four in 2022, 12 in 2021).

Zero robberies were reported in town in 2022, down from two in both 2021 and 2020 and the recent high of five in 2016.

Of the 327 cases opened for investigation in 2022, 223 have been closed thus far.

Elsewhere, the number of calls involving “public drunks” declined significantly to the lowest number in 10 years, just seven calls in 2022 versus 16 in 2021 and a high of 36 in 2017.

In the traffic ticket arena, town tickets totaled 94 in 2022, higher than 27 in 2021 and 16 in 2020 and the highest since 2019’s 103 tickets. $1,750 was made in town ticket revenue, also the highest since 2019.

A total of 695 warning tickets were issued in 2022, the highest in the last ten years by a significant margin.