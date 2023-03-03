Harry Potter Extravaganza — Year Four...

As you might have guessed from the posters around town, our Fourth Annual Harry Potter Extravaganza is almost here, and this year it is going to be even bigger and better than ever!

Open to all ages, both the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and Broad Street will transform into Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and other major locations in the world of Harry Potter. Since it is our fourth extravaganza, we will celebrate the Tri-Wizard Tournament and the Quidditch World Cup!

Upon entering the library, each young witch, wizard, squib and muggle will select their house and school from the Goblet of Fire, and door prizes await those who enter.

The library will have games, scavenger hunts and scenes from both the book and movie. The Sylvan Bird Sanctuary will also visit us to introduce the mascots of a few School Houses, as well as other magical beasts and where to find them.

While the Taylor Theater has a special showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on Friday, March 24, we will invite our teenage magic users to the Room of Requirement to join Dumbledore’s Army on a mini-Dungeons and Dragons campaign. All interested wizards and witches must contact Professor Joy beforehand to reserve a spot.

While the library will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Broad Street will come alive with more Harry Potter-related events. At 7 p.m. at the Edenton Bay Trading Company, there will be a very special Harry Potter Trivia Night. Magician Dana Hill will also perform magic tricks at the Chowan Arts Council, where adult attendees can sample wine.

On Saturday, March 25, a free magical unicorn carriage will appear near the Penelope Barker House to take young wizards and witches on a ride through downtown Edenton.

The library will also host its first Harry Potter Costume Competition on Saturday. With three age groups (children 0-10, teens 11-17, and adults 18+), everyone is invited to compete for the top prize of a glow-in-the-dark 3D printed Triwizard cup, a special wand, and a complete box set of Harry Potter books 1 through 7 for the teenage and child competitors. The top adult competitor will receive an Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce gift certificate instead of the box set.

As in previous years, participating businesses will distribute free collectible items to young witches and wizards. This year, travel through South Broad Street to build your collection of potion decals-straight from Professor Snape’s classroom. Some of the businesses will also offer additional themed experiences-stay tuned for more details.

All this and more are planned for this year’s Harry Potter Extravaganza. The library will celebrate the event on Friday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As we await the festivities, check out one of the new arrivals listed below! Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!

Adult Fiction:

“Unnatural History,” by Jonathan Kellerman

“Someone Else’s Shoes,” by Jojo Moyes

Large Print Books:

“Without A Trace,” by Danielle Steel

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:

“Chain of Thorns,” by Cassandra Clare

“How to be a (Young) Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone

Juvenile Fiction:

“The Puppy Place: Barkley,” by Ellen Miles

Juvenile Easy Fiction:

“Happy Easter from the Crayons,” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers

“Oona in the Arctic,” by Kelly DiPucchino

“Our Easter Adventure,” by Emma Randall

Easy Board Books:

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” by Margery Williams

DVD Films/TV Shows:

“Peacemaker: the complete first season”

“Go Large”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“A Discovery of Witches: Season 1”

“A Discovery of Witches: Season 2”

“A Discovery of Witches: Season 3”

“The Good House”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“The Offer: the complete series”

“Euphora: the complete first and second season”