Construction workers from Envision Contractors LLC work on the foundation of the new Heritage Federal Credit Union on Thursday at the northeast side of the old Texas Gas property at Frederica Street and Tamarack Road. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owners of the old Texas Gas building are still deciding what will fill the Frederica Street structure that has been stripped down to an empty shell.

Ed Ray, speaking on behalf of the ownership group of The Shoppes at 3800 LLC, said the architect returned the first set of plans about two weeks ago.