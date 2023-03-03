My second favorite and my hero

Kids say the darndest things.

My 11-year-old son mentions to me this morning that “farming might be cool to do.”

Mind you, the boy is a ginger whose skin can burn after 60 minutes outside on a cloudy day. He also has to basically be forced outside when he goes.

Still, there are worse things a child can say they want to be when they grow up, which is also what I thought last week when he mentioned his plan to become a full-time babysitter. So I told him about my second favorite Tar Heel of all time.

My favorite Tar Heel is my niece, Amber, and she has that title on lock. Prior to her graduation from Carolina in 2019, my favorite Tar Heel was Jason Brown. I wrote about him years ago.

There is no one reason Jason Brown is my second favorite Tar Heel, but there are several. It all started because he played center, the same position I did, for UNC.

He was tough and tactical without seeming cold and calculating. He could get pancakes and clear the road with the best of ‘em, but still managed to come across as a good guy. It’s easy now to see why.

Brown is a man of God, lost his brother in service to his country, married the love of his life while they were still in college and delivered one of his own children when the midwife couldn’t get there in time.

Those are all really good reasons to like Jason Brown. Now, let me tell you why he is my hero. Brown walked away from a dream and followed a calling.

It’s a commendable thing to consider, but truly give it some thought and you may find yourself in awe. He left an NFL career earning him millions of dollars and securing his family for life because he felt compelled by God to move them back to North Carolina, buy a thousand acres, learn how to farm on YouTube and help feed his community.

The story seems too outrageous to be true. Who walks away from a great paying “job” playing football for a “career” earning nothing?

If he had failed miserably, he would still be a hero for having tried. I feel far more confident that I would fail if I tried than I am confident that I would have actually tried in the first place. I’m ashamed to say it, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

But Jason Brown did try and did not fail. His First Fruits farms has donated over a million pounds of food to the hungry, many right here in North Carolina.

Thank you to Jason Brown for reminding me, my son, and now you, that being a God given gift is far more valuable than having one.