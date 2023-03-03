Open in App
Bertie County, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Over 300 enjoy A 'Taste of History'

By John Foley Staff Writer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZnF3_0l6BVV8400

Blue Jay Rec hosts Flavorful Event

The rain didn’t dampen any spirits at the Blue Jay Recreation Department’s Taste of History event on Saturday, as the chitterlings were crackling and the Cracklin’ Bread was rapidly disappearing.

“A Taste of History” was the Blue Jay Recreation Center’s culinary celebration in conjunction with Black History Month.

Blue Jay Center members prepared Chitterlings, crackling, crackling bread, salty herring along with BBQ Pork, beans, collards and pig’s feet. The food went fast.

Anyone who has ever been at a culinary event at Blue Jay, has experienced the exciting flavors the events offer. This wasn’t any different.

“We had a very large crowd,” said Blue Jay Recreation Center President Ron Rascoe. “It was great to see such wonderful community support.”

Bertie County Commissioner John Trent thought the event was terrific.

“I love this place. I really enjoy coming here,” Trent said, explaining he spent summer’s in Bertie County at his grandparents’ home.

“I never went to camp. I didn’t need to. I spent my summers in Bertie County and I loved them. That’s why I live here now,” Trent said as he cleared his luncheon plate from the table.

According to Rascoe, over 300 people attended the event and the team prepared over 100 pounds of Chitterlings.

“The food went fast. We’re going to have to double up for next year,” said Rascoe.

Currently, the Blue Jay team is planning an April event. The dates will be announced soon.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

Community Policy