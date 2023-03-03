Input sought on affordable housing

Affordable housing: is it important to the community?

The new Choanoke Area Housing Consortium that consists of Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, Martin and Northampton counties and most municipalities, will be conducting a series of community events to gather feedback from the residents related to the affordable housing needs in the region.

Community feedback will help to prioritize the uses of the federally-funded HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be providing these funds, annually starting this year.

The Consortium’s intent is to build a comprehensive local housing strategy that serves as a guiding framework in order to help increase the affordable housing options. The department refers to this strategy as a Consolidated Plan.

The public’s input is a critical part of developing the Consolidated plan. The public is invited to attend and participate in one of the upcoming community input sessions to learn about the process and to provide one’s input for the current needs assessment.

There will be an input session in Bertie County from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 in the Community Meeting room at the library. The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Avenue in Windsor.