Open in App
Bertie County, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Input sought on affordable housing

By Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer,

5 days ago

Affordable housing: is it important to the community?

The new Choanoke Area Housing Consortium that consists of Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, Martin and Northampton counties and most municipalities, will be conducting a series of community events to gather feedback from the residents related to the affordable housing needs in the region.

Community feedback will help to prioritize the uses of the federally-funded HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be providing these funds, annually starting this year.

The Consortium’s intent is to build a comprehensive local housing strategy that serves as a guiding framework in order to help increase the affordable housing options. The department refers to this strategy as a Consolidated Plan.

The public’s input is a critical part of developing the Consolidated plan. The public is invited to attend and participate in one of the upcoming community input sessions to learn about the process and to provide one’s input for the current needs assessment.

There will be an input session in Bertie County from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 in the Community Meeting room at the library. The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Avenue in Windsor.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
N.C. Department of Adult Correction Hiring Event Open to Public
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Medicaid expansion a ‘game changer’ for rural health care in N.C.
Aurora, NC2 days ago
Preparations underway for Nearly New Fish consignment sale
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Local nursery owner points out best plants, vegetables to start planting
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
Three charged with larceny from Dollar General
Durham, NC1 day ago
Greenville man comes up lucky in Cash 5 drawing
Greenville, NC1 day ago
End of extra nutrition benefits, inflation and supply chain issues deliver a series of blows to ENC's hungry
New Bern, NC11 hours ago
Fairfield Park playground grand opening on Tuesday
Kinston, NC3 days ago
Kinston Public Services to hold City Wide Spring Clean Up
Kinston, NC3 days ago
Houses, vehicles struck by gunfire in NC, sheriff says
Elizabeth City, NC4 days ago
Two County High Speed Chase Ends Near Selma
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
Greenville, NC1 day ago
4, including 2 teens and a felon, charged with drug, gun offenses in Edgecombe County
Princeville, NC2 days ago
Man wounded in Greenville shootout charged by police
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Man arrested after police pursuit in Pasquotank
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
NC girl with multiple rare diseases defies the odds
Sharpsburg, NC2 days ago
Goldsboro man arrested on gun and drug charges
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
Roanoke Rapids police investigating drive-by shooting that injured 1 man
Roanoke Rapids, NC5 days ago
Ayden Crips gang member sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for drug offenses
Ayden, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy