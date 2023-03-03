Open in App
Granite Bay, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wrongful-death lawsuit filed in connection with Granite Bay crash that killed 4

By Steve Large,

5 days ago

GRANITE BAY - A deadly, single-car crash that killed four fathers in Granite Bay just days before Christmas is now the focus of a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging in part, the driver had been overserved alcohol at a local restaurant before the crash.

The white Mercedes Benz crashed into a tree and burst into flames, killing passengers Paul Hammack, Karan Pannu, and Patrick Gainer, and driver Gerry Cepel.

The four men were friends. Their loss days before Christmas, took a toll on the Granite Bay community.  The CHP's investigation found speed was a factor. The agency still has not released drug and alcohol toxicology reports. Now, the lawsuit filed by the widow of passenger Pannu alleges just before the crash all the men were at the local restaurant "The House of Oliver."

The lawsuit reads in part:

'…on 12/14/2022 the 'House of Oliver' was hosting 'Whiskey Wednesday's. During 'Whiskey Wednesday's' the risk of severe intoxication is high...'

And

'....'The House of Oliver' knows the risk of severe intoxication is high because they offer memberships  to participate in "Whiskey Wednesday's..."

The lawsuit alleges the driver Jerry Cepel was overserved alcohol, although he was severely intoxicated and obviously drunk. It's suing for damages to Cepel's estate and The House of Oliver.

Attorney Jeffrey Kravitz is an expert on alcohol licensing laws in California and defends restaurants in cases like one.

"Only the person that drinks the alcohol is responsible in the state of California -- with the only exception being if the person being served is a minor," Kravitz said.

Kravitz says The House of Oliver cannot be sued for damages, although the state could take action on its liquor license if it finds any wrongdoing.

The restaurant's liquor license is currently in good standing and the owner did not respond to my request for comment.

"To prove obvious intoxication, and the serving of alcohol after the person is obviously intoxicated is very difficult," Kravitz said. "Ok, it's one of the harder things to prove, for the ABC."

A CHP spokesperson said the toxicology report from the crash could be finalized within the next week.

